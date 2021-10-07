New application from the Internal Revenue Service brings together services such as Income Tax, e-Social and CPF

RIO – The Federal Revenue Service launched a new application that simplifies access to services and information of interest to taxpayers, centralizing several functionalities. To use, simply go to the App Store or Google Play and download the app “Federal Revenue”. Authentication is performed through the gov.br account, in a secure and personalized way.

In addition to CPF services, income tax declaration, process monitoring, eSocial, economic activities, the app allows you to schedule service and view the addresses of the units. It is also possible to access news and content from the IRS channel on YouTube.

In this way, the new application brings together functionalities that were previously available in the IRPF, e-Social Domestic, e-Process, Electronic Request for Refund, Reimbursement or Reimbursement and Compensation Declaration (PerDcomp) apps, in addition to the Registration of People’s Economic Activities systems Physics (CAEPF) and Service Management Support System (Saga).

In this first version, it is still necessary to keep these applications installed on the mobile device to have access to some functionalities in the IRS app. The expectation, however, is that, by the end of next year, all the features of the main applications will already be unified in the tool.