New Federal Revenue app brings together CPF, IRPF and other services in one place

The Federal Revenue Service of Brazil launched an application with several services and information of interest to the taxpayer in one place. The idea is to centralize most of the site’s resources and other applications from the login with the profile created on gov.br.

The new version of the app brings a shortcut to services such as issuing and regularizing CPF, income tax declaration (to accompany the refund queue, for example), monitoring processes, access to eSocial and scheduling service in physical units of the Revenue.

The app brings together various functions of other applications in one place (Image: Reproduction / Federal Revenue)

It also groups features from other apps: IRPF, e-Social Domestic, e-Process, Electronic Request for Refund, Reimbursement or Reimbursement and Declaration of Compensation (PerDcomp), in addition to the Registration of Economic Activities of Individuals (CAEPF) and System Service Management Support (Saga).

With this addition, the federal government hopes to reduce visits to service points, facilitate the location of simpler data and relieve some of the RFB’s website. The developers also took advantage of the space to insert news about the institution and content from the IRS channel on YouTube.

For now, you will not be able to use only the Revenue app and will have to keep the others installed in order to access some features, but this is expected to be changed by the end of 2022. The program is available free of charge for citizens with Android cell phones ( Google Play Store) and iOS (App Store).

Source: Federal Revenue