New Federal Revenue application brings together several services in a simplified way

The Federal Revenue Service has just launched a new application that simplifies access to various services and information of interest to Brazilians. To take advantage of this facility, simply download the “Receita Federal” app for free from the App Store and Google Play.

The new app brings cpf services, income tax declaration, process monitoring, eSocial, economic activities, as well as scheduling service and viewing RFB units.

In the palm of your hand, in a single app, the citizen finds several features already offered by the agency. It is also possible to access news about the IRS and contents of the IRS Channel on YouTube.

How to access

Authentication in the application is performed through the gov.br account, which provides access in a more secure and personalized way. The objective is to seek simpler solutions, without the taxpayer having to waste time looking for various channels to access services.

Currently, the new application brings together functionalities already available in the IRPF, e-Social Domestic, e-Process, Electronic Request for Refund, Reimbursement and Declaration of Compensation (PerDcomp) apps, in addition to the Register of Economic Activities of Individuals (CAEPF) systems and Service Management Support System (Saga).

In this first version, it is still necessary to keep these applications installed on the mobile device to have access to some functionalities in the Federal Revenue App. The expectation, however, is that, by the end of next year, all the features of the main applications will already be unified in the Federal Revenue App.

Gov.br Account

Authentication in the application is performed through gov.br, which provides access to services and information in a more secure way, according to the user’s authentication level. Through a single login on the Federal Revenue App, the taxpayer has access to several features of several existing Revenue applications.

With information from the Federal Revenue