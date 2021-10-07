New Google features will help users preserve the environment

Google announced a pack of new features aimed at those who want to make more sustainable choices on a daily basis. According to the company, the idea is to bring together four of its main tools — Search, Maps, Nest and Travel — to help reduce the so-called carbon footprint (name of the measure that calculates carbon emissions into the atmosphere by individual, company or government) .

The first initiative is focused on the results of the search for issues related to climate change. Today, you are directed to websites that talk about the subject, recent videos and specialized news, but Google’s goal is to create a kind of center of “high quality information on climate”, with content produced by authorities on the subject, specialized organizations and even organizations linked to the United Nations (UN).

Google will bring a lot of information from reliable sources about climate change (Image: Reproduction/Google)

There are also plans to reveal to the consumer what are the most sustainable options when making a purchase on Google — users in the United States should have this option from the beginning of 2022. When searching for a car manufacturer or model, for example , the search engine would deliver hybrid and electric vehicles as the most recommended alternative for the preservation of the environment.

And to help owners of this type of transport, the search aims to show locations where charging stations are nearby that match your vehicle model. In the land of Uncle Sam, electric cars are on the rise and have much more affordable prices than in Brazil, which is why this novelty should take some time to land here.

For those who intend to reduce energy consumption, Google should also make the same comparison of vehicles applied to the household appliance sector, such as ovens, dishwashers, air conditioning and heaters. Thus, a person can analyze whether to choose brand X or Y based on energy efficiency when making an online purchase.

Save fuel and help the environment

Starting this Wednesday (6), US residents will already be able to analyze which car routes are more efficient to reduce fuel consumption via Google Maps. Whenever the user defines a route, the app will analyze the alternatives and show the fastest, the shortest and the least expensive one — when the economical route is the fastest, this will be set as the default.

It will be possible to see routes that use less fuel on Google Maps (Image: Playback/Google)

If the “greenest” route is longer than the others, Maps should reveal alternatives to help you make an informed decision. The company estimates that this option will reach countries in Europe as of 2022, but there is still no forecast for Brazil. A passenger vehicle releases, on average, five tons of CO2 per year — it’s less than the individual North Americans release (18 tons), but it’s still important data to help with the reduction.

And for those who want to change the car for the bike, Google Maps will have an option called “Navigation Lite” in the coming months, whose focus is to allow the visualization of detailed directions of the routes without having to leave the screen on. This novelty can also help motorcyclists to keep their attention from the roads, which can cause accidents in busier places.

Cyclists will be able to see other people with bikes nearby to form a platoon or simply bond between pedal lovers. The expectation is that this incentive for bicycles and scooters will reach more than 300 cities around the world, including São Paulo and other large capitals.

green travel

Still in the footprint of CO2 reduction, Google will start showing, from this Wednesday, the carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere. The data will show how the seat you choose on the plane affects individual carbon — in first class, for example, you generate more pollution than in business.

This novelty can help passengers to choose air routes with fewer stops and less fuel consumption, something that could reduce pollution rates by up to 63%, according to data from the technology giant. However, this type of choice should be less efficient in countries like Brazil, where routes are pre-established by companies and prices are quite high.

In addition to flights, passengers can also see if the hotel where they will be staying is sustainable (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Google has yet to launch a survey on how optimizing traffic in large cities, with support from traffic lights, can impact the environment. A test carried out by an artificial intelligence company in Israel managed to generate a reduction of between 10 and 20% in fuel consumption just by leaving cars idle for less time at intersections. The goal is to expand this to other cities, with Rio de Janeiro as a pilot project for this initiative here in Brazil.

sustainable heating

In colder places, Google wants to optimize the use of heaters, considered one of the villains of energy expenditure in these regions. Nest owners in the US will be able to set the thermostat to heat up when more renewable energy is available and cool down when rates drop. This strategy can reduce pressure on electrical systems during peak demand and make household consumption more efficient.

In certain undisclosed countries, the company is expected to offer a subscription called Renew Premium, which will allow users to combine fossil energy use with renewable sources. In addition to saving money, this attitude can help reduce individual household pollution.

Google itself would be looking to offset its carbon footprint and reduce it to zero by 2030. To do so, the company has invested in sustainable generation sources for its data centers, which currently run 67% on clean energy, in addition to seeking alternative solutions to minimize the use of traditional electricity derived from fossil fuels such as coal and diesel.

Google’s new initiatives are focused on the common user, which has a carbon footprint much lower than that of large polluting companies, but it is still an interesting solution. If everyone does their part, the environment will be grateful.

Source: Google