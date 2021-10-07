New PNI coordinator criticizes fake news, opposes the ‘Covid kit’ and defends vaccinating children – 10/06/2021 – Balance and Health

New coordinator of the PNI (National Immunization Program), pediatrician Ricardo Queiroz Gurgel raises banners opposed to those of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Appointed on Wednesday (6) to the position that had been vacant for more than three months, the doctor said he was in favor of vaccinating children and adolescents, criticized fake news about the immunization campaign and said that it is “sufficiently proven” that medicines are available. “Covid kit” are not effective.

Gurgel declared that his main mission will be to raise vaccination coverage rates in Brazil, which have plummeted in the pandemic. He said he was chosen for the job “through people who are technical employees” of Health.

Under the management of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, decisions on Covid’s vaccination campaign were transferred from the PNI to Secovid (Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19), but the pediatrician stated that he will participate in the discussions.

After pressure from supporters of President Bolsonaro, the secretariat signed in September guidance to suspend the vaccination of adolescents, even with the approval of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to apply doses of Pfizer in the group of 12 to 17 years. Ignored by SUS managers, the guidance dropped the following week.

Gurgel declared that the issue is out of date. “Really, it is safe and useful that vaccination in adolescents is done,” said the pediatrician.

The new head of the immunization program even projected that the vaccination of children against the pandemic will begin in 2022.

Bolsonaro has sponsored a disinformation campaign about vaccines. Asked about the president’s speeches, Gurgel said he is “technical” and does not have the mission to change the government’s speech. “My intention is to have vaccine coverage reestablished.”

“In these other issues I can’t interfere and it’s not part of what I’m going to do,” he says.

A member of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, Gurgel holds a degree in medicine from UFS (Federal University of Sergipe), where he is a professor. He also studied for a doctorate in child and adolescent health at USP (University of São Paulo).

?

​What do you expect to do in command of the PNI? The expectation is really for the recovery of the vaccination coverage rate that the National Immunization Program has always had. It’s been a while since coverage has been falling. With the pandemic, there was an accentuation of that. Coverage is at low levels, which are already becoming dangerous for the reappearance of some diseases that didn’t even happen here in Brazil anymore. We recently got measles again, after more than ten years. So the expectation is the rescue of the vaccine coverage that we always had.

How was the invitation made? Regarding the invitation, it was through people who are technical employees of the Ministry of Health who know my work. I have an involvement in vaccine research. As a pediatrician, I have good experience in the use of vaccines, I am a great supporter of vaccination and that is why the invitation was made. In conversations with the minister, he approved my nomination.

To what do you attribute the drop in vaccination coverage rates? Obviously, the fact that everyone is in isolation, that alone is a possibility of reducing vaccination. There was a reason for there to be a fall. Now the idea is to rescue all this. Have coverage at safe levels, above 90% of the vaccines they need, so that diseases are kept out of circulation in our environment.

Have you even discussed Covid’s campaign for next year? We didn’t even argue. In fact, Covid vaccination is not directly linked to the coordination of the PNI. It has a special secretariat that handles the Covid vaccine and the area for fighting the pandemic. My coordination participates in the discussions, but it is not the decision-making body for Covid vaccination.

Do Covid’s campaign decisions rest with Secovid? That. It’s already like that. I will participate in the discussions and everything that will be done together. Obviously, the actions that go through the PNI logistics I will have to participate, without a doubt. There are many things that the Covid vaccine itself makes use of the PNI’s logistical structure. We will continue to participate in this.

There has been a discussion in recent weeks about vaccinating teenagers. What do you think about this? That’s resolved. The ministry reformulated the position showing that, within the evidence that emerged, it was appropriate for the teenagers to receive the vaccine. The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, through the immunization department of which I am a part, issued a technical note stating. Indeed, it is safe and useful for teen vaccinations to be done.

This temporary change, to advise that adolescents not to be vaccinated, was motivated by a campaign of people saying that it was not safe, even with Pfizer’s vaccine authorized for that age. How do you see this type of campaign and fake news? I think this is a disservice to Brazil and the world. People have to base themselves on something that is considered right, as done in a way to benefit people. I imagine, I think, that’s why I do it this way, research is done in order to solve the person’s problems. Vaccines given to teenagers are safe. Studies have already been done to prove this. Disseminating this other information is a disservice to the world.

There is still no vaccination for children. Do you think it is positive that Covid’s vaccination advances for children? No doubt. It doesn’t yet, but we will probably have it soon because studies are underway. Some studies that I am aware of have already shown good immunogenicity, good immune response to the use of the vaccine, which is good. And showing that it’s safe. Obviously, it will be necessary to carry out a phase 3 study, a field study, so that the vaccine can be approved.

Do you see a chance that in 2022 or even before you start vaccinating children? I imagine that by the end of the year, phase 3 studies with some vaccines in children will already have results. I imagine that from next year they may already have some use.

At this time of the pandemic, indicating early treatment, chloroquine, is it still possible or does it have to be ruled out? I don’t think we should talk about this anymore. It is sufficiently proven that it is not effective. In some situations it can be harmful. It doesn’t make sense to keep using something that has proven evidence, enough numbers to show that it’s not effective. so what for [usar]? I don’t think it makes sense.

You spoke about vaccination for children and adolescents, that it is wrong to fake news campaign on the subject, now you say that you are against the use of medications for early treatment. These banners and campaigns came, many of them, from the President of the Republic. People who objected did not live very long in the Ministry of Health. My position is technical…

Is your mission also to try to change this discourse in government? I have no pretensions. My intention is to have vaccine coverage reestablished. It’s a technical position, I’m going to use what I know and have experience with the use of vaccinations so that we can try to redeem the vaccine coverage here in Brazil. In these other issues I can’t interfere and it’s not part of what I’m going to do.

Francieli Fantinato, former coordinator of the PNI, said that speeches by President Bolsonaro could hinder the vaccination campaign. What do you think about this? I don’t have much of an opinion about it. I have to see how things are going to happen to be able to position myself. I cannot take positions.