New Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT hits stores for R$ 84,900 – 10/06/2021

The new Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT arrives at the brand’s dealerships this October, with a suggested price of R$ 84,900. The new bigtrail will be sold in yellow, orange and black, only in the XT version, top of the line, which has spoked wheels and more sophisticated electronics.

In addition to the new design, inspired by the DR 750 from the 1980s, the adventurer of the Japanese brand brings as a novelty a bigger and more powerful engine, in addition to a lot of driver assistance technology.

The two-cylinder engine in “V” at 90° went from 996 cm³ to 1,037 cm³ and now meets the Euro 5 pollutant emission standards. With the increase in cubic capacity, Suzuki was able to meet pollutant emission limits and, still gain more power. It went from 101 hp to 107 hp at 8,500 rpm.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT has spoked wheels, 19 (D) and 17 (T) rims, with tubeless tires Image: Disclosure

Another novelty of the adventurous bike are the LED headlights and flashlights, in addition to the fully digital panel. The XT version, which will come to Brazil, also has a manually adjustable windshield and spoked wheels, prepared for tubeless tires. The model comes from the factory with the Battlax Adventure A41 tires, measuring 110/80-19, in the front, and 150/70-17, in the rear.

New V-Strom 1050 XT has a digital panel and a lot of on-board electronics; windshield offers manual adjustment Image: Disclosure

It is also worth mentioning the complete electronic package of the XT version, which features a six-axis inertial measurement sensor (IMU). The sensor provides a more precise actuation of traction control, ABS brakes and all of the on-board electronics of the new V-Strom 1050 XT, which ranges from pilot modes to climb assistant.

The new Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT comes to compete in the competitive segment of bigtrails with a slightly high price. The value is higher than the recently launched Honda Africa Twin CRF 1100L, with manual transmission, which starts at R$ 70,490. However, it is far inferior to competitors BMW R 1250 GS and Triumph Tiger 1200.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT comes to fight in the competitive segment of adventurous motorcycles Image: Disclosure

The strengths of the V-Strom 1050 XT is its reliable “V” engine, which has been in production and development for many years. Although it has less power than other models, it offers good torque from low turns and enough performance to travel with pillion and luggage.

Its new look was also interesting and brings a retro touch to the adventurous segment, offering one more option to the consumer. In your opinion, is Suzuki’s new bigtrail a strong competitor to fight Africa Twin and BMW GS? Leave your opinion in the comments.