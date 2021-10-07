Newspaper The Municipality will have a special program dedicated to Pink October; know how to watch

The newspaper The Municipality premieres this Wednesday, 6th, the program gesture of love.

With a presentation by journalist Eliz Haacke, the program is an action alluding to the Pink October campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of preventing breast and cervical cancer.

The program gesture of love it will be weekly, always on Wednesdays, throughout the month of October, broadcast live on the portal omunicipio.com.br, YouTube and Facebook, from 4 pm onwards. Later, at 6 pm, the show will air on Instagram’s IGTV.

The program will lightly address various issues related to the Pink October campaign. Each day a theme will be discussed, with guests who have experiences and experiences on the subject, such as representatives of the Women’s Network for the Fight against Cancer, women who have already faced or are facing the disease; oncologist, gynecologist and psychologist.

“The Pink October campaign is a very important moment for us to give even more visibility to issues related to the prevention of breast cancer, bringing information from those who experience the daily routine of treatment, as well as the vision of public health specialists, who help make the population aware of the need for early diagnosis”, says editor-in-chief Marcelo Reis.