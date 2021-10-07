Neymar has ‘big heart’ and ‘wild drive’, says Pochettino

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino praised Neymar and praised the Brazilian. According to the coach, the shirt 10 has a “big heart” and a “wild impulse”.

“(Neymar) He has a great relationship with everyone and a big heart. In his intimacy, he is sensitive, likes to hug people. He has good essence. He also has this competitive drive, from the streets, wild, but he is a fabulous guy,” he said. to the program Universo Valdano, from Movistar+.

In the same interview, Pochettino spoke about the naturalness of the MNM trio (Messi, Neymar and Mbappé).

“What they like most is spontaneity. They don’t seek a reference, but naturalness. That they can establish a relationship of trust in which they feel free to tell the other what they think and vice versa. The coach has to seek this complicity with the player and not deceive him. Thus, in the locker room, there are privileges due to the nature of one and the other. They are big names, but the collective performance is what will give the possibility of winning”, declared the coach, who also highlighted the French and the Argentine.

“(Mbappé) He’s a great professional and respected his contractual situation. Kylian is a smart boy. Young but mature. As a football player, he’s extraordinary. World champion. It’s the present and the future.”

“(Messi) He is a world figure, probably the best of all times. Having Leo was a gift of life. Nobody expected his final at Barcelona, ​​not even him. I like his naturalness and the feeling he has that must return the affection received,” stated Pochettino.

*With information from Gazeta Esportiva