NFT project defaults on investors and disappears with R$ 238 million

A week after a BRL 850,000 scam from the Iconics collection, another NFT project defaulted even further. The developer of NFTs Evolved Apes disappeared with 798 ETH, equivalent to 238 million reais.

Although investors noted there was something suspicious, they continued to believe in the good faith of the developer of the collection that remains marked verified on the OpenSea platform.

As always, technology is used for both good and bad, so you need to pay attention as more bogus designs come onto the market.

taking advantage of the hype

Following the success of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, now the third collection by trade volume on OpenSea, some criminals are trying to seize the opportunity to deceive people.

This time, the case happened with the Evolved Apes collection when its developer, known as Evil Ape, disappeared with the money raised to develop the project.

Although the 10,000 NFT collection is still listed on OpenSea as verified, its developer has deleted its social networks such as Instagram and Twitter, and it is no longer possible to access the project’s official website.

The money would be used for future development of the project, mainly in the development of a game in which these NFTs would be used. According to victims reported to Vice, it was already possible to be suspicious of the project due to the lack of professionalism in its official and other advertisements.

“What happened is that Evil Ape abandoned the project, draining the wallet with all of the ETH coinage [dos NFTs] that would be used for everything from artist pay, cash giveaways, marketing, tools, game development and everything else.”

Life goes on

Still in conversation with Vice, investor Mike_Cryptobull said that the Evolved Apes community would continue the project under the name Fight Back Apes, even if they only have the JPEGs.

Even in a decentralized ecosystem, the point of failure remains centralized. The solution found by the community is to create a multi-signature wallet, making it harder for another similar scam to occur.

This kind of behavior ends up hurting all serious artists in the industry. Another recent case happened within OpenSea itself, the NFT trading platform, where the company’s product director was fired for using inside information to profit from NFTs.