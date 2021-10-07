Nissan will open another 578 jobs in Resende

River- Japanese automaker Nissan will open 578 jobs at its plant in Rio de Janeiro. The vacancies will be to enable the operation of another production shift, scheduled for February 2022, at the industrial complex of Resende, in Sul Fluminense. The announcement was made during a meeting of the president of Nissan in Brazil, Airton Cousseau, with Governor Cláudio Castro and the Secretary of State for the Civil House, Nicola Miccione, earlier this week, at the Guanabara Palace.

– Rio de Janeiro is in another moment and is once again attractive to investors. This is an extremely important operation for the state. Our priority is the generation of jobs for the development of our state, and once again, Nissan reaffirms its commitment to Rio – said Governor Cláudio Castro.

The automaker invested R$2.6 billion in the construction of its own industrial complex in Resende. The industrial unit that will receive a new work shift was inaugurated in April 2014 and has the capacity to produce 200,000 cars and 200,000 engines per year.

– Having large companies like Nissan generating more jobs is the result of articulation and a lot of dialogue between the government and all spheres. These large corporations are investing in Rio, and that’s not for nothing. We are creating a welcoming environment, investing in legal security, to bring more revenue and development to the State – said the Secretary of State for the Civil House, Nicola Miccione.

To start the second shift on schedule, Nissan will start selecting and hiring new employees this October. With this, the company will reinforce production to meet demand for the New Kicks, launched in March, both in the domestic market and in other countries, with the export of the Brazilian model. Currently, there are 2,000 employees working at the Resende plant.