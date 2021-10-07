no rain, there may be rationing

The president of Enel Brasil, Nicola Cotugno, said today, in an interview with UOL News, that, if there is not abundant rain in the coming months, it will be necessary to take “tougher” measures so that there is no blackout or rationing in the country.

We can have a wonderful summer with lots of rain as well as a critical summer. And we have to be very fast and firm. You can’t delay. If in November we don’t have rain, December has to be a month of tough measures. If in December we don’t have rain, January has to have tough measures.

Nicola Cotugno, President of Enel Brasil

The decision on a possible rationing is not up to the distributors, but to the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the ONS (National Electric System Operator), federal government agencies. Enel serves more than 18 million customers in São Paulo, Ceará, Rio de Janeiro and Goiás.

According to Cotugno, given the critical scenario, the company is trying to accelerate the delivery of more generation capacity and is working with the Ministry of Mines and Energy to increase energy imports from Argentina and Uruguay.

“We are making a great effort to bring gas to put into operation the thermal plant we have in Fortaleza,” he said. Even so, he stated that, as a distributor, Enel is preparing for an eventual rationing.

We will be ready if we have to do some rationing, to act at a technical level, with the networks we have.

Nicola Cotugno, President of Enel

Reduction in consumption

According to the distributor, energy consumption has been decreasing after the creation of a federal government program to discount the electricity bill of those who save.

The discount quoted by Cotugno will come at once, on the first electricity bill received after calculating consumption for the month of December 2021. That is, in January or February 2022.

“I believe that the situation is well under control, but of course October will be a month in which we will see how this consumption matrix will really change,” said the president, noting that in the heat, people tend to consume more energy due to the increase in the use of appliances such as fans and air conditioning.

According to Cotugno, Enel will do everything possible to “sensitize” consumers to consume less energy.

High energy prices and cuts

Questioned by presenter Fabíola Cidral, Cotugno explained that the increase in the value of the energy bill is not the responsibility of the distributor, which is only an intermediary between the energy generators and the customer.

The distributor’s president also stated that “the account [de energia] it’s not profit. The account is a way to finance the investment we are making to modernize our network and offer better customer service.”

According to Cotugno, power cuts due to non-payment, which came into effect last week, are not Enel’s objective.

But it is obvious that we cannot fail to consider the economic and financial balance of the activity. Customers pay by contract for telephone, food, other services. It is also correct to pay for the energy delivery service.

Nicola Cotugno, President of Enel

Enel distributors started a debt negotiation campaign for clients registered in the social tariff, aimed at low-income families. In the month of October, these customers will be able to pay up to 13 installments overdue, free of charge. Interest will be 1%.