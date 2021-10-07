Nobel Prize for Literature 2021: who is the author Abdulrazak Gurnah

by

Abdulrazak Gurnah

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Abdulrazak Gurnah, born in Tanzania, received the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah received the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature this Thursday (10/07).

In announcing the award, the Swedish Academy praised Gurnah for portraying the “effects of colonialism” in an “uncompromising and compassionate way”. The prize is currently worth 10 million SEK (R$6.2 million).

The author of 10 novels, Gurnah is now 73 years old. His most famous books are Paradise (Paraíso, unpublished in Portuguese) and Desertion (Deserção, also unpublished in Portuguese).

Published in 1994, Paradise tells the story of a boy who grew up in Tanzania in the early 20th century. The book won the Booker Prize, marking Gurnah’s revelation as a writer.