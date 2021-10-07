Nobel Prize for Literature 2021: who is the author Abdulrazak Gurnah

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Abdulrazak Gurnah, born in Tanzania, received the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah received the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature this Thursday (10/07).

In announcing the award, the Swedish Academy praised Gurnah for portraying the “effects of colonialism” in an “uncompromising and compassionate way”. The prize is currently worth 10 million SEK (R$6.2 million).

The author of 10 novels, Gurnah is now 73 years old. His most famous books are Paradise (Paraíso, unpublished in Portuguese) and Desertion (Deserção, also unpublished in Portuguese).

Published in 1994, Paradise tells the story of a boy who grew up in Tanzania in the early 20th century. The book won the Booker Prize, marking Gurnah’s revelation as a writer.

“Abdulrazak Gurnah’s dedication to the truth and his aversion to simplification are impressive,” said the Nobel Committee on Literature.

“His novels break away from stereotyped descriptions and open our eyes to a culturally diverse East Africa unknown to many in other parts of the world.”

“[Seus] characters find themselves in a hiatus between cultures and continents, between a life that existed and a life that arises; in a state of insecurity that can never be resolved.”

Born in the Tanzanian city of Zanzibar in 1948, Gurnah came to the UK as a refugee in the late 1960s. In England, he became Professor of English and Postcolonial Literature at the University of Kent, where he recently retired.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Gurnah published ten novels

The Nobel Prizes, awarded since 1901, recognize achievements in literature, science, peace and economics.

Past winners have included novelists like Ernest Hemingway, Gabriel García Márquez and Svetlana Alexievich, storytellers like Alice Munro and poets like Pablo Neruda.

People in other areas were also awarded. Former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, for example, won the prize for his memoirs. Musician Bob Dylan was awarded for his lyrics and Bertrand Russell for his philosophy. The first writer in Portuguese to win the award was José Saramago, in 1998.

Last year, the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature was the American poet Louise Gluck.