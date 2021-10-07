Nobody wants to be champion? Stumbles by Fla, Rooster and Palmeiras become meme

The stumbling blocks of Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Flamengo did not go unnoticed on social networks tonight. The trio, which occupies the top three positions in the Brazilian Championship, did not win in the 24th round and gave the fans a joke on the web.

“Nobody wants to win this Brasileirão”, joked the fans. See the memes below.

The first to slip in the round was Rooster. The team from Minas Gerais drew 2-2 against the lantern Chapecoense. Then it was Fla, who was 1-1 against Red Bull Bragantino.

Finally, Palmeiras also saw victory slip away. The team came out ahead of América-MG, but ended up taking the comeback 2-1.

Atlético-MG leads Brasileirão, with 50 points — 11 more than Flamengo, in second place, but with two games less. Palmeiras, with the same 39 points, dropped to third in the round.

