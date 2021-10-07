Nokia T20: tablet brings 8,200 mAh of battery for 10h of streaming

This Wednesday (6), HMD Global announced the Nokia T20, an intermediate tablet that promises a long battery life with 8,200 mAh. Priced at 199 euros (Wi-Fi) and 239 euros (LTE), around BRL 1.2 thousand and BRL 1.5 thousand (in direct conversion), respectively, the device should be launched in Brazil by the end of year.

The Nokia T20 comes to complement Nokia’s line of mobile devices. However, the company guarantees that it offers the experience of a branded mobile phone “in the form of a tablet”. In addition, it should receive three years of monthly security updates and two Android upgrades — it comes with Android 11 as standard.

The new Nokia T20 tablet promises good movie and video experience.

Among the differentials, the tablet must offer a good experience with videoconferences. To do this, the company positioned a 5 MP front camera horizontally, which “adjusts” the user’s position on the screen. On the back, it has a single 8 MP camera and LED flash. It should also offer cleaner, more immersive (stereo) audio, the HMD guarantees, and it has two microphones.

“Strong” design and long lasting battery

The Nokia T20 has a metal body structure, which sets it apart from other tablets of the same line that use plastic. On the other hand, it doesn’t have as thin edges on the front as other models and doesn’t have a fingerprint reader. Instead, the company opts for Android’s facial recognition, which has already been shown to be less secure.

On the bottom, it has the USB-C connector, one of the audio outputs (the second one is aligned at the top) and a 3.5 mm input (P2) for headphones. Here, it is worth noting that the company must send a cape as an accessory. The 10.36-inch screen has a high resolution 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) with blue light emission reduction technology, which should provide a more comfortable use, in addition to a brightness of 400 nits.

The Nokia T20 is also part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program, with devices recommended by Google for businesses and businesses.

The tablet’s datasheet is still made up of the Unisoc T610 chipset (1.8 Ghz) and options with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage — both with support for microSD card up to 512 GB. But the big highlight is the battery and its 8,200 mAh capacity.

According to HMD, the T20’s battery provides enough power for 15 hours of web browsing, seven hours of video calls or ten hours of streaming video. It is compatible with 15W chargers, and brings Bluetooth 5.0 technologies, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 4G support in the compatible variant.

Tablet for everyone

According to HMD, the Nokia T20 is made for consumers and businesses. In addition, it is also recommended for children, bringing the Google Kids Space service on board. With it, parents can monitor their children’s screen time, set a time limit for using apps, or even approve or disapprove them for use using Family Link, which also offers interactive content for learning.

The launch of the tablet, says the company, was not by chance. The market started to grow again since the last high in 2014, driven by the pandemic. By 2024, citing the IDC Smartpulse survey (Q2, 2020), the tablet market is expected to grow 60% compared to 2020.