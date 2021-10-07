‘Not for use’ Covid kit says new head of National Immunization Program | Sergipe

“There is scientific evidence that they don’t work. So it’s not to use. Ready”, he said, to g1 this Wednesday morning (4), shortly after being officially appointed to the post.

Graduated in medicine from the Federal University of Sergipe (UFS), Gurgel has a master’s and doctorate in Child and Adolescent Health from the University of São Paulo. He is currently a full professor of pediatrics and coordinator of the Graduate Program in Health Sciences at UFS.

In addition, he works as an investigator of the Instituto Butantan study of the tetravalent vaccine against dengue, and in researches the application of vaccines in children, with an emphasis on immunizing against rotavirus.

Gurgel says the National Immunization Program needs to be “rescued” and cites the drop in immunization coverage against diseases other than Covid as a cause for concern.

“We got to spend almost 10 years without measles and had it again. This cannot. All these vaccine-preventable diseases tend to be reduced, to disappear. Vaccination cannot be lacking, health centers cannot fail to provide vaccinations at the right time. Every situation where the person is connected to the public health service is an opportunity for vaccination. I will try to put it as a motto for the PNI to recover its strength”, he said.

Ministry of Health launches the National Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents

The idea is that, when looking for a health center, the user is informed about the basic vaccines available.

“Having a proactive attitude in the sense that people are encouraged to update their vaccination booklet and find it easy to do so.”

The new head of the PNI defends the vaccination of children against Covid when there is approval for an immunizing agent for this age group – currently, Brazil has a vaccine approved only for people over 12 years old.

“I imagine that soon we will have this approval. And then we just have to extend it. Because everything indicates, there are already some phase 2 security studies that show it is safe and has a good immune response. Which one would expect so, it responds the same to teenagers, responds the same as adults with good immune responses to Covid. Now there is a more extensive study, phase 3, which proves that the vaccine is effective and safe to use.”

The new coordinator believes that the vaccine is the path to herd immunity. In June this year, President Bolsonaro even said that the contamination is better than the vaccine in the case of Covid, which is questioned by experts.