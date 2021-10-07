Thamirys Andrade – 3:33 pm | updated on 10/06/2021 4:48 pm



Pope Francis expressed “great pain” for the wounds of the victims Photo: Church Media | Unsplash

After two years of investigation, a historical report released on Tuesday indicated that nuns from the Catholic Church in France used crucifixes to rape children during decades of sexual abuse committed there. The 2,500-page document revealed that 216,000 children or teenagers had been abused since 1950, and 330,000 attacks were covered up.

According to information from the Daily Mail, 80% of the victims were boys between 10 and 13 years old. They were raped by both priests and nuns and forced to have sex with girls, who were also raped with crucifixes by religious.

One of the victims was named Marie, who reported having been raped when she was 11 years old. Although she told her parents at the time, the complaint was not taken seriously, and she continued to be abused for another year.

Pope Francis lamented the scandal and expressed “great pain for the wounds” of the victims, while also thanking the victims for their courage in denouncing the abuses.

– The Pope’s thoughts turn, in the first place, to the victims, with immense pain for the wounds and gratitude for the courage to denounce. It is also addressed to the Church of France, so that, when it becomes aware of this terrible reality, it can embark on the path of redemption – says the official note from the Vatican.

The French episcopate also expressed “shame” and asked for “pardon” from the victims.

– I express my shame, my dread, my determination to act. You victims, some of whom I know by name… I want to tell you that my wish on this day is to ask your forgiveness – said Bishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the French Episcopal Conference.

The investigative commission has requested legal action and that the victims be compensated by the Church.

