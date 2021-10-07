Nurses refuse to deliver a covid kit and are fired in Macapá

in the early days In March of this year, about 90 nurses from Macapá received an order from the city hall: each one would have to deliver kits with vitamins, zinc and ivermectin in at least 15 homes, or to 60 people. In addition to the nurses, nursing technicians and community health agents, they were also called to massively distribute the “covid kit”, which the city believed to prevent against covid-19. Participating in this task force was not a choice – anyone who refused, is unemployed or had to go to court to reverse the dismissal. The kit is proven to be ineffective against the coronavirus, as the World Health Organization, the WHO, attested to when it advised that the drug should not be used in the treatment of patients with covid-19. The Brazilian Society of Infectology was also firm in saying that “such medications have been proven to be ineffective.” The professionals were part of the teams of the national Family Health Strategy program, which receives resources from the Ministry of Health, but is managed by city halls. On March 3, the program coordinator, Cristilene Vilhena, sent a message to the WhatsApp Saúde Rural group, which includes the health professionals who serve the largest districts in the capital, saying that all teams were being called for a task force to distribute the kits.

“Each team must pick up at their UBS [Unidade Básica de Saúde] capacity 600 kits to distribute in your coverage area. The logistics are that each ESF team has 10 professionals involving nurses, technicians and ACS, and each professional will distribute it in 15 houses or 60 people. The target audience is people between 18 and 70 years old”, he wrote. On that day, Brazil had already reached more than 259,000 deaths caused by covid-19 and the manufacturer of ivermectin itself had already issued a note saying that the medication was ineffective against the disease. On the same day, the mayor of the capital, Antonio Furlan, from Citizenship, recorded a video for the city hall’s Instagram, announcing the distribution of medicines “through the Family Health Strategy teams”. A cardiologist, he saw no problem in defending that the kit would be a way to “boost the immunity of the population”. But distribution didn’t stop in March. The kits were distributed at least until August, according to WhatsApp messages sent by the city to the professionals I had access to. One of the nurses I talked to had worked in the program for six years and was fired in September, she says, for refusing to distribute the early treatment kit. She asked not to be identified for fear of not getting a new job. “The drugs were distributed throughout the city, in fairs, squares and even in districts that were 12 hours away by boat. I refused to hand it over and I have been persecuted ever since”, she says.

I spoke with two other nurses who disagreed with delivering the covid kit and were also fired. None wanted to identify themselves for fear of further reprisals. “The director of UBS and the secretary of health forced me to go and distribute the kits with my team. I found this totally irregular and made comments in the room where there were people close to them. I went to deliver the kits for fear of losing my job, but it didn’t do any good”, said one of the professionals. The other nurse, who also told me she was fired after criticizing the distribution of the kits, got her job back by court order. “They didn’t justify anything to make my dismissal, so I went to justice”. The kit was delivered stored in small plastic bags with the words “covid-19 pharmacy”. In line with the TrateCov application, later discontinued by the federal government, the “recipe” was the same for everyone – two ivermectin tablets for two days in a row and one vitamin D tablet also for two days; vitamin C and zinc tablets should be taken for seven days. I questioned the city hall about the kit and the layoffs, but got no answer.

The ‘prescription’ of the covid kit was the same for everyone: two ivermectin tablets a day for two days, plus vitamin C, D and zinc.Reproduction/Facebook

I showed the prescription to infectologist Bruno Ishigami, who has followed patients infected with the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic and is part of the team at the University Hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in Pernambuco, a reference in the care of covid-19. According to him, despite the dose indicated in the prescription being too low to cause drug-induced hepatitis, one of the risks of indiscriminate use of ivermectin, the medication also has no effect against covid-19. “For most people, it doesn’t hurt, but it just doesn’t matter, it’s just cheating.” It is also a waste of public money. In all, 150,000 kits were distributed in Macapá, which cost around R$ 3 million to the city’s coffers, as revealed by UOL in March.