Obstetrician suspected of abuse of patients prohibited from practicing medicine

The 41-year-old gynecologist and obstetrician Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais was temporarily prevented from practicing medicine across the country. act after completion of an ethical-professional process.

The decision was communicated today to the health professional, released last Monday (4), after being pre-emptively arrested thanks to complaints from three patients for sexual abuse during consultations. Since the arrest, according to the Civil Police of Goiás, there have been 53 reports of women pointing to a mode of operation similar to the complaints registered in the municipality of Anápolis (GO).

According to Cremego, the administrative procedure aims to “restrict the exercise of the profession by doctors whose action or omission, resulting from their profession, is seriously harming the population, or about to do so”, explains in an official note. The ban is valid for six months and may be extended.

Nicodemus was arrested on September 29th. The police also claims that the doctor has already been convicted in Brasília with a mode of action similar to the reports of the victims of Anápolis – and that another similar case, registered in Paraná, ended up being filed.

O UOL got in touch with the doctor’s legal representative, lawyer Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves Martins, last Wednesday night (6), to question whether Cremego’s decision will be questioned in court and how this can hinder the suspect’s defense regarding the accusations of harassment, but, as of this writing, has not received a response. The space remains open for updating as soon as clarifications are provided.