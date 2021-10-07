October invites us to talk about breast cancer, but prevention doesn’t have a month – 10/06/2021

The month of October has arrived and with it comes several promotions and works about the Pink October, a moment to remember the importance of preventing breast cancer.

Protocols for the prevention of breast cancer are highly relevant, as we are talking about the most incident type among women in the world, with a rate of 24.2% of the total cases in 2018. In addition, early diagnosis can help in treatment and in the prognosis.

Some situations and conditions increase the risk for breast cancer, including a family history of breast cancer, especially when related to first-degree relatives who had cancer before menopause, genetic alterations, alcohol consumption, exposure to chemical agents , early menstruation and late menopause.

Attention to factors that increase risk and periodic assessments play an important role, but knowing the breast itself is also relevant, although it is not considered a form of cancer research, with knowledge and self-examination of the breasts it is possible to observe the emergence of changes such as nodules, change in color, discharge of secretion, pain, among other changes that may arouse the need for investigation methods.

Breast evaluation must be performed annually from 40 years to 74 years in women without symptoms and increased risk, according to the guidelines of the Brazilian College of Radiology (CBR) and the Brazilian Society of Mastology (SBM). In the case of breasts with low fat tissue, ultrasound should be associated to improve the assessment, but it is not considered a routine examination for people without a specific indication.

After suspicion of breast cancer by imaging tests, biopsy will be the way to confirm the type, with this confirmation the choice of the best initial treatment option can be made. Currently, the treatment of breast cancer has 5 main forms: surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted therapies. The definition of which treatment will be carried out considers several points such as: the stage of cancer, age, type of cancer, genetic aspects, presence of chronic diseases, availability, among other points.

All these treatment options have undergone many evolutions over the years, reducing side effects, increasing life expectancy and providing better quality of life. For example, it is possible for a patient in the public system to undergo exams, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery to remove the lesion and cosmetic repair. A breakthrough with undeniable health benefits.

Breast surgery controls the disease, confirms the result of the biopsy and extension of the lesion; with the analysis of the material removed, what will be done next is also defined. Chemotherapy can be done before or after surgery, through the use of drugs that help fight the return of cancer and reduce the tumor.

Radiotherapy is performed at the site to control the spread of the disease to other sites, reducing the possibility of recurrence, increasing disease-free time. The hormone is used in all hormone-responsive cancers through oral or intravenous medications for a period of 5 years.

October invites us to think and talk about breast cancer, but prevention does not have a month, it can be done every month of the year, as well as knowledge of the breast itself. Don’t ignore the signs and symptoms, if you believe something is wrong seek medical help, prevention can change your story.

References:

Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (FEBRASGO). Screening and propaedeutics of breast cancer. São Paulo: FEBRASGO; 2021 (FEBRASGO Gynecology Protocol, n. 89/National Commission Specialized in Breast Imaging).