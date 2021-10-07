OFFER | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is at a good price on Amazon

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Bringing some improvements over the cheaper model in the family, the Redmi Note 10S is an interesting option for those who can pay a little more for a phone with a better camera, more powerful processor and more RAM when compared to the Redmi Note 10. It brings all this while maintaining the good cost-benefit ratio that is the strong point of this Xiaomi line, being a good recommendation for this price range.

Currently, the Redmi Note 10S can be found on Amazon at a good price, in stores that work only with national stock. Buying there, you also have the protection of the A to Z Warranty, which exists to solve possible problems in the delivery or in the condition of the received product. In addition, it can be paid in up to 10 installments, totally interest-free.

About Redmi Note 10S

As with the last generation, the Redmi Note 10S brings small improvements compared to the Redmi Note 10. It is made for those willing to spend a little more for a better processor, more RAM and a camera capable of capturing more details . This device maintains the main novelty of the line, which is the new AMOLED screen, a technology that delivers better color reproduction and uses less device battery.

The Redmi Note 10S comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor and 6GB of RAM (even on models with 64GB of storage), making it an interesting option for those who want to play some newer games — which may not run so well on the model. most basic of the line. Also, the extra amount of RAM is a relief for those who frequently open multiple applications and switch between them frequently.

The camera set remains quadruple, but the main sensor receives a slight improvement, going from 48 MP to 64 MP and promising to deliver more detail in the captured photos. The quality is good for a mid-range device and should please most users, who will also be able to record videos in 4K resolution. Another novelty is the inclusion of NFC, which is not present in the cheaper model and allows you to use your cell phone to make payments on all card machines that support pay-by-pass.

