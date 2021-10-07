Official Nokia T20! The brand’s first tablet launched at an affordable price

Nokia has just unveiled its first Android tablet, which hits stores as the Nokia T20. Despite its 2K panel, it is not a high-end notebook, but a device focused on cost-effectiveness and a usage scenario that involves the family, rather than something like work or productivity. The product features a 10.4″ screen certified for low blue light output and carries important certifications such as IP52, which protects it from splashing water and dust. One of the big highlights is the set of stereo speakers with OZO playback, which promises an immersive audio experience complemented by Google Entertainment Space and Google Kids Space.

In terms of autonomy, the brand promises up to 10 hours away from outlets when watching movies or 15 hours browsing the web, thanks to a module with 8,200 mAh capacity that, by the way, supports fast charging of up to 15W. For cameras, we have an 8 MP rear sensor and a 5 MP front sensor that also works to unlock the device. In connectivity, the tablet has a P2 socket for headphones and a USB-C port for charging, in addition to Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 5. In memory, together with the octa-core T610 processor, we have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable via micro SD.

technical specifications

10.4″ screen with 1200 x 2000 resolution with 5:3 aspect ratio

400-bit brightness, low blue light, 60 Hz reinforced glass

T610 platform at 1.8 GHz

3 or 4 GB of RAM

32 or 64 GB of storage (expandable to an extra 512 GB via micro SD)

5 MP front camera

8 MP main camera with LED flash

USB-C (USB 2.0), P2 for headphones, Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, IP52 certification

8,200 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Android 11

Dimensions: 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm

Weight: 465g

Price and availability

The Nokia T20 hits stores on November 17 in the United States, with prices starting at US$249.99 (~R$1,359). As a gift, HMD Global should present shoppers with a few free days of Spotify and 30 days of ExpressVPN. A rubberized cover will also be available for purchase separately, complementing the set.

The Nokia T20 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.