Online scheduling for mammography exams in Campos

Designed to expand women’s access to health care, the Municipal Health Department is launching online scheduling for mammography exams (HERE). The link is also available on the official portal of the Municipality of Campos. The launch of Consulta Fácil is part of the October Pink program, which this month is offering 3,300 preventive mammogram exams for women aged between 50 and 69 years.

To make an appointment, the woman must have the exam referral guide at hand, which can be issued by a gynecologist or a nurse in one of the Basic Health Units (UBS’s), in addition to personal documents and the National SUS Card . When accessing the system, the first step is to register, which will make it possible to create a password that will ensure the scheduling.

“The new strategy allows scheduling at the time and day of the patient’s availability”, explains the director of the Board of Audit, Control and Evaluation (DACA), Bruna Araújo, adding that in the application it is also possible for the patient to unschedule in case not being able to attend on the scheduled date.

Through the app, it will also be possible for the patient to update her record, correcting or changing any data that may be divergent with the health network, ensuring the communication of procedures, such as appointments and other exams. “Sometimes the person changes the phone number or has some incorrect data in the system that can interfere with the notice of a consultation or exam, hence the importance of updating the data”.

To do the mammogram exam, it is recommended to schedule it between the 5th and the 10th day after the start date of the last menstrual period and take the last exam performed, if you have already undergone the procedure. Another orientation is for the patient to be dressed in two pieces (pants or shorts and a shirt) and not to use any cosmetic (deodorant, cream, talcum powder, etc.) on the breasts and armpits on the day of the exam.

The health secretary, Paulo Hirano, reinforces the importance for women to make an appointment and also to appear at the appointed place. “It is extremely important that we can receive these women and we can carry out preventive exams in order to enable the early diagnosis of breast cancer to start the treatment protocol and, consequently, alleviate the suffering of this disease, which has a very high incidence and, it’s the cancer that kills the most women in the world and in our country”.

The mammography scheduling system is the second strategy of the current administration to expand the population’s access to health services and seek to ensure equal access within the municipality, in addition to providing that the databases are more real, with correct information and bringing more practicality for the daily lives of the population. The first strategy was the scheduling of cytological examination or Pap smear, also known as preventive.

OCTOBER ROSA – During the week, the Basic Health Units (UBS’s) and the Women’s Reference and Treatment Center (CRTM) will be providing care with a gynecologist and nursing doctor for women, including sending a referral for a mammogram, ultrasound examination of the breast among others. Also on the 14th, the “Breast Cancer Awareness Day” will take place at Praça do Santíssimo Salvador, from 9 am to 7 pm, with various services. The aim of the Health Department is to offer 7,500 services to take care of women in October alone.

Source: Secom