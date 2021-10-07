Only 35% of FIIs closed in the blue in September; Check ranking

In September, only 35% of real estate funds (FIIs) closed with positive returns. One of the reasons for more than half of the FIIs appearing in the negative is the increase in the basic interest rate (Selic) – in January, the rate was at the level of 2%, but it has already reached 6.25% and is calculated to close the year at 8.25%. According to specialists, the increase in the Selic rate causes a higher cost to finance real estate, which makes them less attractive.

Read too

While the Ibovespa dropped 6.5% in the ninth month of 2021, the IFIX, the main FII index, dropped 0.31%. According to a survey of the Smartbrain platform, prepared exclusively for the E-Investor, Rio Bravo Crédito Imobiliário II (RBVO11) was the class asset that appreciated the most in September, with a return of 18.37%.

On the podium of the monthly ranking of the most valued FIIs, Caixa Cedae (CXCE11B) still appears, with an increase of 14.64% and, in third place, the Nestpar fund (NPAR11), with an increase of 8.88% in the month. While the first is an office fund based on the receipt of rent from CEDAE’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, the second is a paper fund.

Annual performance

If 35% of the funds closed in the blue in the month, only 25% have a positive result in the annual accumulated until the last day of September. General Shopping and Outlets do Brasil FII (GSFI11) grew 28.94% in the year. Then, the BB Progressivo Real Estate Investment Fund (BBFI11B) appreciated by 27.53%. Still at the top of the annual ranking, BB Renda Papéis real estate II (RDPD11) rose 26.14%.

In the survey, the platform assesses the performance of the REITs based on variations in quotas and dividends, which are rents. In addition, only funds with at least 30 trades per month on B3 and that have been in existence for more than three months are analyzed.

Check out the ranking of the most valued FII in September

ticker Background RBVO11 Rio Bravo Real Estate Credit II Fdo Inv Imob 18.37% CXCE11B Fdo Inv Imob Caixa Cedae 14.64% NPAR11 Fdo Inv Imob Nestpar 8.88% RBDS11 Rb Capital Development Resid. II Fdo Inv Imob 6.67% RBCO11 Rb Capital Office Income Fdo Inv. Imob. 6.02% URPR11 Urca Prime Income Real Estate Investment Fund 4.8% CJCT11 City Jardim Continenal Tower Fdo Inv Imob 4.13% TORD11 Tordesillas Hey Fdo. Property Inv. 3.98% HGCR11 Cshg Real Estate Receivables Fdo Inv Imob 3.93% KNRI11 Kinea Renda Imobiliária Fdo Inv Imob 3.93% Source: Smartbrain with data from B3

Check out the most valued FII ranking of the year

ticker Background GSFI11 General Shop And Outlets From Brazil Fdo Inv Imob 28.94% BBFI11B Bb Fdo Inv Imob Progressive 27.53% RDPD11 Bb Income From Papers Imob Ii Fdo Inv Imob 26.14% VGIR11 Valora Re Iii Fdo Inv Imob 16.95% ARRI11 Phd. Property Inv. Reit Receivables Atrium 15.97% KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income Fdo Inv Imob 15.82% XPCI11 Real Estate Credit Xp 13.64% HGCR11 Cshg Real Estate Receivables Fdo Inv Imob 12.6% BTCR11 Fund Inv Imob 10.82% KNSC11 Kinea Securities Fdo. Of Property Inv. 9.99% Source: Smartbrain with data from B3

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better