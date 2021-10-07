Only 5 of the 92 blocks offered in the ANP auction are sold

× Photo: Saulo Cruz/MME

Only 5 of the 92 blocks offered for oil and natural gas exploration were auctioned off in the auction this Thursday (7) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP). All with Shell participation, one of them in partnership with the Colombian Ecopetrol.

2 blocks in the SS-AP4 sector, in the Santos Basin, and 3 blocks in the SS-AUP4 sector, in the same region, were auctioned. In total, R$ 37.1 million were collected. Considering values ​​adjusted for inflation, it was the lowest value recorded in an auction of exploratory areas by the ANP, below the R$ 72.7 million in 2003. The 92 exploratory blocks offered were distributed in 11 sectors of the Campos, Pelotas, Potiguar and Santos basins .

Among the areas that did not attract investors are the lots close to Fernando de Noronha. According to environmentalists, exploration in the region poses risks to marine fauna.

Despite this, the general director of the ANP, Rodolfo Saboia, classified the result as “a success”.

“It is important to remember and keep in mind that this round focused on new exploratory frontiers, that is, areas with many exploratory risks for companies, risk of drilling and not finding accumulations of oil whose production is viable”, he argued.

