Orejuela is not related, and São Paulo goes without right-back for a derby against Santos; see list | São Paulo

São Paulo will not have an official right-back in the derby against Santos, this Thursday, at 6:30 pm, at Morumbi, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Recovered from a left thigh injury, Orejuela was left out of Hernán Crespo’s related list. With the absence of Igor Vinicius, injured, and Galeano, suspended, there was expectation for the Colombian’s squad.

He trained during the week with his teammates, but he hasn’t had any opportunities. Orejuela has only eight games with the São Paulo shirt this season.

Without a player for the role, the coach will have to improvise. This afternoon’s training, at 4:30 pm, at the Barra Funda CT, will be decisive for the choice of the technical committee.

The other news in the list of related are by Benítez and Juan. The Argentine midfielder is available again after being passed over in the last game due to the excess of foreigners. The boy Juan, in turn, will have another chance in the professionals.

Gabriel Sara also returns to related after recovering from the flu. He was absent from the draw with Chapecoense, in the last round of the Brasileirão.

In addition to Igor Vinicius and Galeano, São Paulo will not feature Arboleda (Ecuadorian national team) and William (injured). The absences of Rojas and Orejuela are chosen by the coaching staff.

See the list of São Paulo related:

goalkeepers : Tiago Volpi and Lucas Perri

: Tiago Volpi and Lucas Perri Sides : Welington and Reinaldo

: Welington and Reinaldo defenders : Leo, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Diego Costa

: Leo, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Diego Costa steering wheels : Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel

: Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel Socks : Igor Gomes, Benítez, Gabriel Sara and Shaylon

: Igor Gomes, Benítez, Gabriel Sara and Shaylon attackers: Pablo, Rigoni, Eder, Calleri, Marquinhos, Juan and Luciano

