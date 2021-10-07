Owner of Facebook rebuts accusations of former employee and calls for more regulation for the internet | National Newspaper

The founder and president of Facebook used the social network itself to rebut the accusations made by the company’s former product manager. In the Senate, Frances Haugen said Facebook threatens children’s mental health, puts profits above users’ safety, and undermines democracy.

In the text, published eight hours after the testimony, Mark Zuckerberg countered: “It’s just not true.”

“We care deeply about issues such as safety, well-being and mental health,” he said.

He specifically cited a change in the view of posts. According to the text, the network’s timeline started showing less frequently shared videos and more content from friends and relatives, and this reduced the time people spend on the site. And he asked, “Would a company that prioritize profit over people do that?”

In addition, Zuckerberg said that he makes money from advertising and that advertisers don’t like to appear near hurtful and angry posts.

At the end of the publication, he reinforced something he had already said in congressional testimony: that private companies should not make all decisions alone. “That’s why we’ve been advocating an update to internet rules for years,” he said.

In the middle of a week marked by a system crash that took Facebook down for hours and due to the complaints of the former employee, the company decided to postpone the launch of new products. Last week, the idea of ​​creating an Instagram just for kids had already been suspended.

This Wednesday (6), the White House spokeswoman commented on privacy and trust concerns raised in relation to Facebook. Jen Psaki said more needed to be done and called for reforms, without going into details.

But how to regulate social media? What are the boundaries between censorship and freedom of expression? And how to prevent these sites from spreading political polarization, fake news and harmful content for children and adolescents?

New York University professor of law and technology policy Brett Max Kaufman says companies need to transparently self-regulate and give users the tools to choose what they want to see.