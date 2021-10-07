Paloma Duarte posted a daring photo with her husband, Bruno Ferrari: ”I’m crazy about you”

WOW! Paloma Duarte (44) raised the temperature of the web this Thursday morning, 07.

On her social networks, the actress posted photos and videos alongside her husband, Bruno Ferrari (39), and showed a lot of harmony with it. In the records, Paloma appeared in a bikini, whereas her husband only wore shorts and no shirt.

In addition to the tune, fans and followers noticed the couple’s footprint, Bruno’s silly hand and the hot kisses they exchanged. In the caption, the actress declared herself to her husband, making it clear that she was crazy about him.

“Love! I’m crazy about you”, she wrote, marking the profile of the beloved and those responsible for the records.

In the comments, followers raved about the couple: “deusooos”, “wonderful”, “you beautiful”, “That love, with burning passion…”, were some of the affectionate messages to the artists.

Paloma Duarte boasts natural beauty in a morning selfie and collects compliments

Recently, Paloma Duarte gifted his followers with a beautiful morning log on their social networks!

The actress flaunted her natural beauty by posting an unfiltered selfie or makeup to her Instagram account. In the image, she appeared lying down and drew attention to her hair and eyes.

Check out:





