Paranaguá Health Assistance Foundation opens public tender for higher and technical level vacancies | Paraná

The Health Assistance Foundation of Paranaguá (Fasp), on the coast of Paraná, published a public tender with 128 vacancies, in addition to a reserve record, for higher and medium/technical level positions.

Registration will open on Monday (11), at 12:00, and end on November 11th.

The notice provides for the hiring of:

Business administrator: 2 vacancies + reserve registration;

Lawyer: 1 vacancy + reserve registration;

Social worker: 1 vacancy + reserve registration;

Counter: 1 vacancy + reserve registration;

Nurse: 24 vacancies + reserve registration;

Biochemical Pharmacist: 4 vacancies + reserve registration;

Physician – generalist: 30 vacancies + reserve registration;

Administrative assistant: 2 vacancies + reserve registration;

Laboratory technician: 4 vacancies + reserve registration;

Pharmacy technician: 4 vacancies + reserve registration;

Nursing technician: 54 vacancies + reserve registration;

Occupational safety technician: 1 vacancy + reserve registration.

Open positions have a weekly workload that varies between 30 and 44 hours, depending on the desired position. Salaries also vary according to the function, and can reach R$13,104.96.

In addition to the vacancies above, the opening of a reserve register provides for vacancies for more functions, such as occupational therapist, psychologist, physiotherapist, speech therapist, doctors of other specialties, nutritionist, and other positions.

Read the notice with detailed information

The objective test will be applied on December 12, in Paranaguá, and may also be applied in neighboring cities, if the number of applicants exceeds the municipality’s resource limit.

According to the notice, the registration fee for higher-level positions is R$90 and the mid-level/technical one is R$60. Candidates must apply online, on the contest organizer’s website.

Candidates who:

Are registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) and are a member of a low-income family;

Voter who has served the Electoral Court in two electoral events, consecutive or not, in the last two years;

Blood donors (proving at least three donations in one year).