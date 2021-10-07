patients report wrinkled fingers and other strange symptoms

The list of symptoms for covid-19 just goes on and on. At least the unofficial one. On the Reddit social network, several people who have had or are still with the infection tell what they feel. In the reports, the strangest symptoms appear, such as wrinkled fingers, dry skin on hands and hives in different parts of the body.

Credit: Andy_Q/istockWrinkled hands and fingers have been reported by patients with covid-19

According to the newspaper the sun, one of the reports is of a woman who said that her fingers became dry and peeling. In response, several other people commented that they had the same, especially in their hands.

Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London and the leader of the ZOE symptom tracking app said that skin peeling could be linked to another widely reported symptom. “It looks like ‘Covid’s Fingers’, which is actually real,” he told Vice.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/Southpacific_collegeA condition known as “Covid’s Fingers” has been widely reported.

According to him, this symptom resembles a chilblain and can also involve desquamation. “The ZOE app reported this at a time when no one was and no one took it seriously,” he commented.

Another account was made by a young woman identified as Diana Pardo. She said she noticed that the skin on her hands had a wrinkled texture in a way she had never experienced before. This happened whenever he touched water.

According to her, this symptom started around the fifth day of infection.

Urticaria also appeared quite frequently in the reports. And for that there is an explanation. Viral infections are a trigger for the condition, as they cause cells to collapse and histamine to be released through reactions in the immune system.

In addition, some medications used to treat covid-19, such as corticosteroids and remdesevir (in use in the US), may cause side effects in some patients.

Why so many strange symptoms?

What happens is that, in many people, the symptoms are not caused by the virus itself, but by the body’s immune response to fight it. And that’s individual. Therefore, each person has different symptoms, even though they are suffering from the same disease.

Most common symptoms of covid-19

Recently, a study carried out in the United Kingdom, with data from 1 million individuals, gathered the main manifestations of covid-19 in different groups of vaccinated and non-vaccinated. These symptoms were cataloged by the Zoe Symptom Study app. See below:

Main symptoms in those vaccinated with the first dose:

Headache

coryza

Sore throat

sneezing

persistent cough

Main symptoms of those who are fully vaccinated:

Headache

coryza

sneezing

Sore throat

loss of smell

Symptoms of covid-19 in unvaccinated:

Headache

Sore throat

coryza