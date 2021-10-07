Patricia Abravanel tests positive for Covid-19 and leaves SBT

Patricia Abravanel, daughter of Silvio Santos, tested positive for Covid-19 this Thursday morning (7). The presenter took the PCR test before going on to the recording of the ‘Silvio Santos Program’, which she is presenting in her father’s place, and the result was positive. The information was initially disclosed by Folha de S. Paulo.

In a statement, the SBT spokesperson confirmed the information: “The Communication Advisory informs that, this Thursday, October 7th, the presenter Patricia Abravanel, when he left for the recording of the Silvio Santos Program, he underwent a routine exam and tested positive for Covid-19. Patricia must remain isolated in her residence until her quarantine is complete. The presenter is well, asymptomatic and receiving all the care to ensure her prompt recovery”. Remember that the presenter is properly vaccinated by the Janssen single dose.

Patricia’s eldest son, Pedro, aged 7, who was married to the Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria, also tested positive.

