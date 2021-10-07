Patrícia Abravanel tests positive for Covid-19 and leaves the program

This Thursday, October 7, the program “Vem Pra Cá”, from SBT, started a little different. Patricia Abravanel, the presenter, was not on stage and, according to her fellow attraction Gabriel cardboard, she had to go away after testing positive for Covid-19.

Cartolano’s announcement came a little later at the beginning of the program, clarifying the doubts of the public who expressed themselves on social networks.

“last tuesday [5 de outubro], one of Patricia’s children tested positive for Covid-19 and, in a prudent way, Patricia decided to withdraw from the program. But this morning, Pat took the test, within the two to four day window [para a manifestação do vírus], and also tested positive […]”

The broadcaster’s press office also confirmed what had happened. Both Patricia and her son, Peter, seven years old, however, are asymptomatic and will remain isolated at home until they recover.

“Today she would record the ‘Silvio Santos Program’, but the test revealed the infection by Covid-19. They [ela e o filho] they are asymptomatic at home. She, by the way, took the test at home, the same one that is done at SBT, which the children also take.”

Patricia is married to the Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria (PSD), which had Covid-19 in October 2020 and again in August this year.

The “daughter number 4” of Silvio Santos would for the first time single-handedly command the attraction of his father this Sunday, October 10, while the veteran remains away from work since he had Covid-19. Since then, the program had been rerun.

Last week, Patricia had recorded only two frames of the Sunday attraction, the rest of the content shown would be old episodes with Silvio in charge. However, with the unforeseen situation involving the presenter, a rerun of the program will be shown again and the employees who worked with her last week and were tested for Covid on the day of the recording, will repeat the exams.

