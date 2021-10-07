Patrol robots arouse fears in the population in Singapore

posted on 10/06/2021 10:25 AM



(credit: Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

Singapore has run tests on patrol robots that issue warnings to people involved in “undesirable social behavior,” adding to the technological arsenal of surveillance in this tightly controlled city-state.

From the sheer number of CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) cameras to the light poles equipped with facial recognition technology currently under test, Singapore has seen an explosion of tools to keep an eye on its inhabitants.

While authorities defend and promote their vision of an “intelligent” nation, hyper-efficient and technological, activists denounce that privacy has been sacrificed and that people have little control over what is done with their data.

Singapore is criticized for restricting civil liberties. And while its population has become accustomed to these strict controls, there is growing concern about invasive technology.

The latest surveillance devices are robots with wheels and seven cameras, which issue warnings to the public and detect “unwanted social behavior”. These include smoking in prohibited areas, parking bicycles in an inappropriate place, or violating distancing rules in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

During a test patrol, the robot “Xavier” entered a residential area and stopped in front of a group of elderly people watching a game of chess.

“Please keep three feet away,” “please stick to five people per group,” warned a robotic voice as a device’s camera focused on those present.

During a three-month trial in September, two robots were sent to patrol this residential area and a mall.

For Lee Yi Ting, a digital rights activist, these devices are the latest way to watch the population.

“It all adds to the feeling that people should be careful what they say and do in Singapore, more than in other countries,” he told AFP.

The government argues that robots are necessary to make up for the lack of workers in the face of an aging population. Authorities say that, in the testing phase, the robots will not be able to identify or take action against offenders.

“The workforce is shrinking,” alleges Ong Ka Hing, of the government agency that developed the Xavier robots, adding that these machines could help reduce the number of police officers needed to patrol the streets.

This island of 5.5 million people has 90,000 police cameras and is expected to double that number by 2030. At the same time, the government plans to install face-recognition technology throughout the city to distinguish faces in the crowd.

This year, signs of public rejection emerged when authorities admitted that police had access to information about covid-19 cases collected by an official system. As a result, the government later passed laws to limit its use.