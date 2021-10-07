PEC dos Precatórios: rapporteur Hugo Motta files an opinion without emergency aid and fund outside the spending ceiling

Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) in the plenary of the Chamber (Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Representatives)

SAO PAULO – Federal Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) filed, on Thursday (7), an opinion on the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution of Precatório (PEC 23/2021).

The text is presented on the same date that ends the period of 10 plenary sessions for parliamentarians to present amendments to the measure sent by the federal government in August.

The reading of the substitute was made by the rapporteur in the special committee this morning. The president of the collegiate, deputy Diego Andrade (PSD-MG), granted collective views to the parliamentarians.

The filed opinion does not reproduce the rules for installment payment of court orders proposed by the government. According to the original text, court orders with a value greater than 1,000 times the amount defined as a small value or 15% of the total new debts with a final court decision issued by July 1 could be paid in installments.

The rule established that 15% would be paid by the end of the following year and the remainder in equal installments in the following nine years, plus late payment interest and monetary correction, equivalent to the Selic rate – currently at 6.25% per year.

The opinion limits payments of unappealable judgments to the amount paid in 2016 – the year in which the spending ceiling rule was created – corrected for today.

The limit for issuing court orders will correspond, in each fiscal year, to the limit established by the update of the tax rule, reduced by the expense of paying small requisitions (RPVs) – pieces that do not exceed 60 minimum wages (ie, R$ 66 thousand) –, which will have priority in payment.

The new text determines that court orders that are not issued, due to the expense restriction applied, have priority in the following fiscal years. The calculation of the limit does not consider a possible “account meeting” between entities and monetary restatement.

Creditors who are not contemplated may choose to receive the funds in a single installment, until the end of the following year, through direct agreements before Auxiliary Courts for Conciliation of Payment of Judicial Condemnations against the Federal Public Treasury, provided that with a waiver of 40% of the values. The rule will be regulated by the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

The design is in line with an agreement between Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), in order to establish a “sub-ceiling” of around R$ 39.9 billion for 2022 – the rest could be negotiated or would be postponed to the following year.

Another innovation introduced by the rapporteur is the possibility for the debtor entity to use loans as a specific instrument for the settlement of court orders, through direct agreement with creditors.

The new substitute also makes it possible to use court orders to:

I) Settlement of debts in installments or debts registered in active debt of the debtor entity, including in a dispute resolution transaction, and, alternatively, debts with the municipal and foundational administration of the same entity;

II) Purchase of public property owned by the same entity;

III) Payment for granting of public service delegations and other types of business concession promoted by the same entity;

IV) Acquisition, including minority, of equity interest of the respective federated entity;

V) Purchase of rights from the respective federated entity, including, in the case of the Union, the anticipation of amounts to be received as excess oil in oil sharing contracts.

The original version sent by the economic team of the federal government only provided for situations of purchase of public real estate or acquisition of equity interest.

Rapporteur Hugo Motta maintained in the text the possibility of the so-called “meeting of accounts” between the Union and federative entities, including the possibility of deducting amounts eventually owed by states of resources stipulated for transfer by participation funds, as provided for in original proposal.

New rounds of refinancing of municipal social security debts are also planned, with a maximum term of 240 months, subject to authorization in a specific municipal law, and provided that they prove to have changed the legislation of the social security system to meet certain conditions. The formalization of the installments will be until June 30, 2022 and is subject to the authorization of binding the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM) for the purposes of payment of the installments.

Among the required counterparts, the text lists fiscal adjustment measures, such as the adoption of eligibility rules, calculation and readjustment of

benefits that contemplate rules similar to those applicable to public servants of the RPPS of the Union, the adequacy of the contribution rate owed by the servants and the institution of the supplementary pension scheme.

The substitute, on the other hand, does not address issues such as the possible extension of emergency aid, which was heavily speculated behind the scenes of the National Congress and even among ministers of the so-called “political wing” of the government.

The controversial Federal Liability Settlement Fund was also left out of the text, whose resources could be used to pay the internal and external federal public debt and the advance payment of precatório in installments – there were discussions at Palácio do Planalto on the inclusion of payment of “social dividends” in the list.

The fund, which would be outside the spending ceiling rule, would have six sources of revenue:

1) Disposal of federal property;

2) Disposal of equity interest in companies;

3) Dividends received from state-owned companies less expenses of dependent state-owned companies;

4) Granting of public service delegations and other types of business concessions;

5) Anticipation of amounts to be received as oil surplus in oil sharing contracts; and

6) Collection arising from the first year of tax benefit reduction.

Another point excluded from the filed opinion provided for the possibility of realizing income from credit operations that exceed the amount of capital expenditures in cases authorized by the Annual Budget Law (LOA).

The device was seen by specialists in public accounts as a shovel of lime on the golden rule, which can now be crossed by supplementary or special credits, as long as authorized by the National Congress.

what is at stake?

The PEC dos Precatórios was sent almost two months ago by the economic team to the National Congress and has become one of the priorities in terms of the legislative agenda of Minister Paulo Guedes. The text is part of the strategy to release budget resources next year and make the execution of public policies feasible.

Government officials argue that expenditure on court orders should experience real growth (ie, above inflation) of 102% from 2018 to 2022. Expenditure would leave, within a 12-year period, the level of 11% of all expenditures discretionary powers to 90%. In other words, there would be little room for maneuver for managers to allocate resources.

Spending from court rulings is estimated at BRL 89.1 billion next year, a jump of BRL 34.4 billion compared to 2021 ‒ an amount that would consume almost all the “leftover” projected for the spending ceiling per account of the mismatch of inflation indexes. Which led Guedes to call expenses “meteor” for public accounts.

Since it was informed about the projected amount for 2022, the government has been studying alternatives to limit the impact of the explosion of court orders on the public budget. It is in this context that the controversial PEC 23/2021 arises, which opens up new possibilities for installment payment of these debts in which it is no longer possible to appeal in court.

The Federal Constitution already provides for specific situations for the subdivision of court orders. This possibility, however, is conditioned to court orders with amounts greater than 15% of the amount of court orders presented.

In this case, 15% of the value of these court orders may be paid by the end of the following year and the remainder in equal installments in the following five years, plus default interest and monetary correction, or by direct agreements, with a maximum reduction of 40% of the updated credit value, “provided that there is no appeal or judicial defense in relation to the credit and that the requirements defined in the regulations issued by the federated entity are observed”.

But members of the economic team argue that the rules are “innocuous” today, as they would only fit two precatoria in 2022. With the PEC, they talk about “modernizing” the device by creating additional rules for installment payments, reducing the pressure of such expenditure to budget management.

The proposal would preserve the so-called small value requisitions (RPVs), which would always be out of installments and would be paid in full in cash. Parts that do not exceed 60 minimum wages (in other words, R$ 66,000) are part of the group.

At the other end, the so-called “superprecatório” could be paid in ten installments, 15% in cash and the remainder in annual installments. The amount would be corrected by the Selic rate (which also provoked criticism, as the indicator does not always cover the impacts of inflation), currently set at 5.25% per year. This group includes pieces worth more than 1,000 times 60 minimum wages (that is, R$66 million).

The rest of the court orders, located in the range between the small value orders and the “super court orders”, would be subject to a temporary rule, which will run until 2029. In this case, installment payment would be allowed when the sum of these court orders exceeds 2.6% of revenue Union net current in the 12 months prior to submission by the Judiciary.

The original text also provided for the creation of a fund for the Settlement of Federal Government Liabilities, whose resources may be used to pay the internal and external federal public debt and the advance payment of precatório in installments.

During the processing of the PEC, it will be possible to observe what will be preserved from the government’s original proposal and to what extent parliamentarians will demand changes in the new solution.

