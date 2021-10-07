Pentephres announces that Asenate leaves and despairs Adurrá

In the next chapters of Genesis, Pentecost (Nando Cunha) will decide that asnate (Letícia Almeida) will no longer stay in Harém, at least for the time being. Mourning after the death of selemina (Kacau Gomes) It’s been very complicated and the zealous father believes that staying with the brothers will be the best choice.

Who will not like the news at all will be Adurra (Ricardo Lyra), who made a deal with Pentephres for Asenate to become his ultimate bride. “What?! Asenate going to Tanis? Why? For what?!“, the vizier will ask, indignant with the decision of the beloved’s father.

“Selemina’s death was a very hard blow for Asenate”, explains Pentephres. “That’s not the deal we made, Pentephres. Where is ? Has she returned to the harem yet?”, asks Adurrá. “I’ll send for her right now. She also wants to marry me. You know it very well”, clarifies the suitor.

Pentephres stops him. “Asenate has nothing to do with it. Regardless of who she wants to marry, I’m still her father. She is still single and therefore still under my responsibility. I’ve already decided that she’s going to spend time with the brothers”, sentences the worried father.

“How much time?“, asks the lover. “This is yet to be determined. I have already spoken with the sovereign and with the great royal wife.”. replies Pentephres. “But it is not possible! By Seti, Iris and Osiris!!! Even if an ox drinks all the water on the Nile, I will accept it!”, exclaims the vizier.

Adurrá swallows his anger dry. “I won’t forget that! From today you can forget my support for you to be the next high priest of Egypt!” he yells, already leaving, leaving Pentephres afraid of the consequences.

