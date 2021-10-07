Performances: home silver and Zé Welison guarantee Sport victory over Juventude; see notes | sport

Sport beat Juventude 3-1 on Wednesday night, at Arena de Pernambuco. The clash marked the club’s reunion with the crowd – amidst the pandemic caused by Covid-19 -, had the brilliance of defensive midfielder Zé Welison and the base saved once again – with goals from Mikael and Chico.

See how the real time of Sport x Youth was

CLICK HERE to check out more Sport news

At 35 min of the 1st half – José Welison do Sport’s headed goal against Juventude

Calm down, Prophet! Hernanes turns a cooler to cool his head and gets scolded by a Sport coach; video

Sport struggled to find space in Juventude’s marking and ended up using striker Everaldo as the main escape point – on the left wing. No wonder, the assistance for the first goal of the match came from the feet of shirt 37 – scored by Zé Welison.

At three minutes into the second half, the defensive midfielder left his own assistance by serving the center forward Mikael – who increased the score at the Arena de Pernambuco. A home silver bomb – to increase the advantage in the season’s artillery (with 10 goals).

At 3 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area of ​​Mikael do Sport against Juventude

Sport still scored one more with defender Chico, at 23 of the second half, and suffered a penalty goal – converted by Paulinho Bóia. But he held the victory until the final minutes (with the right to nine extras at Arena de Pernambuco).

Again? Sabino, from Sport, gets scared again with a referee’s whistle close to his ear; see video

Ze Welison: back after serving suspension, the defensive midfielder commanded Sport’s victory through the midfield, opened the scoreboard with a header and even provided assistance for Mikael’s goal. note: 7.5

back after serving suspension, the defensive midfielder commanded Sport’s victory through the midfield, opened the scoreboard with a header and even provided assistance for Mikael’s goal. Mikael: the center forward returned to the net for the Rubro-negro, expanding the score and the advantage in the club’s artillery in the season. There are 10 goals scored by the home silver. He still hit the net in the second half, but was offside. Grade: 7

Check out all the Sport scores

Mailson: 6.5

Ewerthon: 6

Rafael Thyere: 6.5

Sabino: 6.5

Sander: 6

Schedule: 6

Hernanes: 6.5

(Pedro Victor): No grade. Acted a few minutes.

Gustavo: 6.5

(Chico): 6.5

(Tréllez): 5

Everaldo: 6

(Paulinho Moccelin): No grade. Acted a few minutes.