Perspective of defeat in the STF made Bolsonaro change his position and accept to give face-to-face testimony to the PF

BRASÍLIA — President Jair Bolsonaro’s change of position, who asked to testify in person at the investigation investigating alleged interference in the Federal Police, dissipated a new conflict between the Supreme Court (STF) and the Palácio do Planalto. Behind the scenes at the Court, the expectation was that the score in the plenary would be unfavorable to the president.

The tendency of the trial, according to GLOBO, was that the ministers would maintain the understanding of the former dean of the Court Celso de Mello (for whom the president could not choose the format of the testimony) and would define the way in which the investigated should being heard is a decision for each magistrate. To avoid a defeat and a new institutional strain, the president anticipated and agreed to clarify the facts in person.

The judgment on the format of Bolsonaro’s testimony in that inquiry was scheduled to resume on Wednesday, but was suspended after a statement by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) forwarded to the Supreme Court informed Bolsonaro’s desire to be questioned in person, and no longer in writing, as he had been defending.

There is also the understanding, among interlocutors of the Court, that the testimony in person does away with the need for the STF to decide on a delicate issue involving the President of the Republic. Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Court ceased almost a month ago, when the president, after repeated insults to Supreme Court justices, released a letter in which he reversed his accusations.

Legal assistants to the president say that the request presented by the Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco, also tries to prevent the trial from setting a precedent in the plenary for future statements by the head of the Executive, if the majority voted for an in-person demonstration. Bolsonaro’s offer to provide clarifications in person, therefore, was a strategy to avoid the plenary having to decide and thus allow other cases to be considered individually.

The plenary of the Court would resume this Wednesday, almost a year after having suspended, the judgment on how the president should give testimony. Although there is no rule that allows written testimony to the president when he is investigated, there is a decision in the STF to that effect.

In 2017, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso allowed former President Michel Temer to answer in writing the questions in the inquiry in which he was investigated for alleged irregularities in the port sector.

When it started, on October 8th of last year, the trial had only the vote of the then dean of the STF, Minister Celso de Mello, who was the rapporteur of the inquiry.

When voting, Celso understood that the Constitution and laws do not provide for the President of the Republic’s prerogative to give written testimony, which would be exclusive to victims and witnesses.

— I understand that he cannot, that he cannot, that he does not have this right, since the prerogatives submitted to the President of the Republic are those granted by the Constitution and the laws of the State, he affirmed.

The opening of the inquiry was authorized in April 2020 by Minister Celso de Mello. The magistrate understood that the crimes allegedly committed by Bolsonaro, as narrated by Moro, may be connected to the exercise of the presidential mandate.