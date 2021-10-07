Peruvian President Announces Resignation of Prime Minister, Exposes Split in Government | World

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced this Wednesday (6) the resignation of the prime minister and the entire ministerial cabinet. The decision comes just two months after he took office, in an unexpected message broadcast on state television across the country and that represents a separation of the left wing of the government (read more at the end of the article).

“I inform the country that today we accept the resignation of the President of the Council of Ministers, Guido Bellido Ugarte, to whom I thank for the services rendered”, declared Castillo during the brief speech.

In practice, the Peruvian prime minister acts as if he were a head of the Civil House, compared to the position that exists in Brazil. Under Peruvian law, when one prime minister falls, the rest of the ministers must also be replaced.

The move was read as a split in government: Bellido was from the far left wing of the mandate, which included a former guerrilla as foreign minister. About that, Castillo has adopted a more pragmatic tone: he has recently come to praise the private investment coming into the country., in a change of discourse regarding the elections.

Bellido tried to negotiate a deal on mining and other issues with indigenous communities, who voted heavily for Castillo in the last elections, but with little success. In addition, he advocated the nationalization of gas sources in Peru, which would be a highly contested decision at home and abroad.

The current Peruvian president was elected in June with a speech very critical of capitalism and in favor of economic nationalism, in contrast to the defeated candidate, Keiko Fujimori, much more to the right and in favor of a more open market.

To give you an idea, the announcement of Bellido’s name as the Peruvian government’s chief of staff in July caused the local currency, the sol, to fall by 7%.

Moreover, with the resignation, Castillo must avoid, at least for the time being, even greater pressure on Congress, chaired by the right-wing Ação Popular party. This could stall the government and even jeopardize the rest of the president’s term.