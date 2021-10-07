PetroRio’s shares reach up to 5%, but soften with oil, Petrobras falls; Valley goes up more than 2%

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The highlight of the session is for the units and PN shares of Banco Inter (BIDI4;BIDI4), which rose by more than 9% with the corporate reorganization and also with the high day for “tech” companies , amid the renewed oil decline and lower energy market concerns leading to further easing over inflation and less pressure on US interest rates and thus on growth companies as well. Méliuz (CASH3) advances more than 3% after three sessions of fall.

This is with signs that there will be an increase in the supply of oil in the US and natural gas in Europe. However, “despite the cooling of concerns, the problems are still far from being resolved in the USA, Europe and China, which are going through different crises”, points out Rio Bravo.

The session, by the way, is a fall for Petrobras shares (PETR3; PETR4), of about 1%, in a low day of 0.85%, at US$ 80.39, for the brent futures contract .

Meanwhile, shares in PetroRio (PRIO3) advance, although the momentum has diminished compared to the beginning of the session, amid news that the company would have been chosen as preferred to take Albacora (which were not confirmed by both companies ). At the maximum of the day, the papers rose 5.41%.

The session is of gains for Vale (VALE3), with the last sessions of greater tranquility for the company with the holiday in China.

Check out more highlights:

According to information from Reuters, citing sources, Petrobras chose the proposal of the consortium of PetroRio e Cobra, a subsidiary of the French company Vinci, for the offshore oilfield of Albacora.

Sources heard by Brasil Energia also point out that PetroRio was PetroRio’s biggest bidder in Albacora, while Albacora Leste will be re-auctioned.

PetroRio-Cobra’s bid trumped a competing bid made by a consortium made up of private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners along with Brazilian companies Enauta Participações (ENAT3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), according to Reuters sources.

In clarification, PetroRio informed that, so far, the consortium has not received formal notification from Petrobras about having been chosen as “preferred bidder” in the Albacora divestment process.

“The company is part of the process, as operator of the consortium in which it participates, and presented a binding proposal in the last stage of the procedure, but is still awaiting notification of the next steps”, he highlighted.

Petrobras, on the other hand, informed that there is still no decision on the winning proposal for any of the assets. The company stated that it continues analyzing the offers according to the evaluation criteria of this project and clarifies that, specifically for Albacora Leste, it started the process of receiving new proposals (rebid), following the company’s internal rules.

So far, no decision has been taken regarding Albacora, and the start of the negotiation phase of both assets will be submitted for deliberation by the company’s Executive Board, after the receipt of new proposals for Albacora Leste and the conclusion of the analysis of the offers .

The company clarifies that the execution of the transaction will depend on the outcome of the negotiations, as well as the necessary corporate approvals.

“Petrobras reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and the management of its portfolio and informs that the subsequent stages of the project will be disclosed in accordance with the company’s Divestment System”, he highlighted.

Albacora produced 43,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd), according to documents released by Petrobras when the company launched the sale process in 2020. Albacora Leste produced 34,000 boepd at the time.

“This is a positive catalyst for PRIO3. Yellowfin is a very material asset and can double the company’s production. News reports say the PRIO bid is over $2 billion (or more than 50% of the firm’s value). Putting Albacora Leste up for auction again is also marginally positive for PetroRio”, point out Credit Suisse analysts.

In a statement, Embraer said the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved financing for the export of 24 Embraer E175 commercial jets to SkyWest Airlines, the world’s largest regional aviation company, based in Utah, United States .

“The operation strengthens national industrial production at a time when it is still feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and helps make the presence of Brazilian high-tech products viable in the largest and most competitive market in

aviation in the world. The planes are being delivered between August 2021 and April 2022”, says the statement.

The financing of more than US$ 500 million (more than R$ 2.6 billion) follows the line of operations carried out by export credit agencies in countries with state-of-the-art aeronautical industries, highlighted the company.

The financing will be through the BNDES Exim Pós-embarque, with disbursements made in reais in Brazil in favor of the exporter (Embraer). In this type of operation, the importer undertakes to pay the BNDES in dollars, attracting foreign exchange in this currency to Brazil. Included in the transaction is credit insurance with coverage for

commercial, political and extraordinary risks.

Inter Bank (BIDI11)

Banco Inter informed that it has hired Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, JP Morgan and Itaú BBA as financial advisors in the scope of Inter’s corporate reorganization with a view to migrating its shareholder base to Inter Platform, Inc., a company incorporated in accordance with the laws of Cayman’s jurisdiction, which will result in the listing of its shares in the United States (corporate reorganization) and the trading of BDRs backed by shares issued by Inter Platform on B3.

The studies of the Corporate Reorganization were completed and unanimously approved by the members of Inter’s Board of Directors.

Additionally, LA BI Holdco, LLC, a vehicle indirectly controlled by Softbank Latin America Fund, Inter’s largest non-controlling shareholder, entered into a reorganization agreement with Inter with the objective of carrying out certain measures in support of the corporate reorganization.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

The financial arm of the Rede D’Or hospital group opened the repurchase of up to US$ 135 million in bonds, as published on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The offer will be open until November 3rd.

Raízen announced the acquisition of power generation assets from Grupo Gera, which works with distributed generation projects in Brazil, in a move to expand the portfolio in renewables.

The agreement, which was closed for around R$ 318 million, also includes the creation of a joint venture between Raízen and Gera in the area of ​​development of new energy assets and also in solutions and innovations. With the acquisition, the sugar and ethanol giant incorporates 350 MW of distributed generation to its 1.3 GW capacity, which today is predominantly from sugarcane biomass energy cogeneration.

Raízen, Rumo (RAIL3) and Cosan (CSAN3)

In an assessment of the renewable energy market, Morgan Stanley states that Brazil has few options to expose itself to clean and renewable energy. RAIZ4 shares are a good opportunity, says the bank, with long-term material growth prospects.

The company is behind its competitor São Martinho (SMTO3) in sugarcane yield and productivity. But over the medium to long term, Raízen should become the leader in second-generation ethanol, says Morgan Stanley. With a market value of $13 billion, the company could become a favorite choice, given the lack of opportunities in the region.

Morgan Stanley also started covering Cosan, with an equalweight assessment (exposure in line with the market average), and a target price of R$29.5, compared to the price of R$22.94 on Wednesday. The bank says it prefers the more focused approach of the subsidiaries of Rumo and Raízen over Cosan, which has already improved its structure and is exposed to the same trends as Raízen and Rumo, but is a complex “entity”.

Heineken and Ambev (ABEV3)

In an injunction granted by the 12th Federal Civil and Agrarian Court of the Judiciary Section of Minas Gerais (SJMG), Heineken obtained authorization to resume the works of its brewery in Pedro Leopoldo, in Greater Belo Horizonte.

“This decision does not change our view of Ambev, as our baseline scenario assumes that this plant will be built and completed on schedule (in mid-2023). We note that Heineken has faced capacity constraints that benefited Ambev on the competitive side. To solve these bottlenecks, Heineken announced R$2.6 billion in investments between 2019 and 2023, with this plant in Pedro Leopoldo being the main project, with an estimated investment of R$1.8 billion (and 760 million liters in capacity of production). That said, our base case assumes that Ambev will increase Brazilian beer volumes by 2% in 2022, as Heineken’s capacity constraints will likely still result in favorable competitive conditions, but that Ambev’s growth will decline to near stable in 2023 and 2024 with the entry of new plants”, points out BBI.

Being Educational (SEER3)

The Ser Educacional group announced that it beat its record of student enrollment for the third quarter, with 53,100 in the period of 2021, an increase of 29.4%. The enrollment of students in on-site education was 24.1 thousand, an increase of 31.9%.

Thus, the total base of digital education students reached 103,500, an increase of 102.7%. In the third quarter, the total student base in all types of education was 240 thousand, an increase of 31.9%. And the student base in on-site education was 132.6 thousand, an increase of 6.1%.

The company also stated that the dropout rate from classroom education has returned to pre-pandemic levels, dropping from 17% in the third quarter of 2020 to 12.5% ​​in the same period of 2021.

In digital education, the dropout rate dropped from 18.7% to 8.9% in the same comparison.

Saraiva informed that it received an official letter from B3 asking it to take “appropriate measures” in order to return the share to a value above R$1. The Exchange determines that no share can pass more than 30 consecutive trading sessions quoted in cents.

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) imposed a harsh defeat on mining company Vale and decided that the company will have to return every cent it has received monthly, since 2015, for a hydroelectric plant it owns that has not delivered energy for six years.

Vale has already received more than BRL 500 million since November 2015, for energy generation that it failed to deliver that year, from the turbines of its Risoleta Neves hydroelectric plant, in the Mariana region (MG), because the plant was destroyed by the mud of the tragedy at Samarco, which has Vale itself as a partner.

The Santa Catarina labor court ordered the JBS food company to rehire around 40 indigenous workers fired during the Covid-19 pandemic, fully confirming an injunction granted to reinstate indigenous people fired after May 6, 2020.

According to a ruling issued on Oct. 4 and seen by Reuters, Judge Adilton Detoni also ordered JBS to indemnify indigenous workers for individual and collective damages related to the layoffs.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

The commercial real estate company for income BR Properties is close to making its debut in the real estate investment fund market, with a portfolio of around R$ 530 million of its own properties.

To the Reuters agency, the CEO of BR Properties, Martín Andrés Jaco, said that the first fund will be named after the company and will be composed entirely of its own assets, such as commercial towers, in order to “give speed in recycling the real estate inventory” . He explained that the fund may later have “follow ons”, depending on market conditions.

Allied reported having suspended studies on potential follow-on shares, with primary and secondary distribution.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related