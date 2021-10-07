Peugeot registers in Brazil a new 308 hybrid that recharges in sockets

THE new generation of Peugeot 308 is registered in Brazil. The images were published in the magazine of the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). The hatch, unveiled in march, follow the lines of 208, highlighting the LEDs in the headlights that resemble the lion’s fangs (symbol of french brand). For now, this is standard procedure, which therefore serves as copyright protection.

In a market already completely dominated by SUVs, which represent more than 41% of sales in the country, investing in the medium hatch segment is not a good deal. However, the French brand will lead electrification in the Stellantis group. And the new 308 is now a plug-in hybrid, which recharges from outlets and has a pure electric mode. To complete, the model was chosen to debut the new Peugeot shield.

Peugeot/Disclosure

The 308 presents an interesting set. Around here, it would be one of the few competitors of the Chevrolet Sport6, however, with more sustainable engine options. In Europe, the Peugeot hatch uses two plug-in hybrid versions. Both bring a 1.6 engine with combined with another 81 kW electric. Thus, it generates combined powers of 180 hp or 225 hp.

Peugeot/Disclosure

In addition, the hatch – which serves as the basis for the Opel Astra – Has diesel and gasoline (turbo) configurations, with powers between 110 hp and 130 hp. The transmission, however, splits into a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic for all options. However, there is no chance that Peugeot will import the 308 in combustion versions.