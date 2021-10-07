Pfizer conducts mass study of covid vaccine in Paraná city – Health

THE to do she informed this Wednesday, 6, that she will study the effectiveness of her immunizing agent against Covid-19 vaccinating the entire population over 12 years of Toledo, a city with 143,000 inhabitants located in the interior of the Paraná. The study is supported by the National Immunization Plan (PNI) and local health authorities.

Pfizer, which developed the anti-covid vaccine with its German partner BioNTech, said the goal is to study the transmission of the coronavirus in a “real-life setting”, with the population fully vaccinated. “The initiative is the first and only of its kind to be carried out in collaboration with the pharmacist in a developing country,” said Pfizer.

“Here we believe in science and we regret the nearly 600,000 deaths of covid-19 in Brazil,” Toledo Mayor Beto Lunitti said at a press conference announcing the Pfizer study. According to him, there is little anti-vaccination resistance in Toledo, where 98% of the population over 12 years old has already taken the first dose, mainly from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine and Coronavac were also used there, said municipal health secretary Gabriela Kucharski, adding that 56% are fully vaccinated.

A researcher at the Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre who participates in the study, Regis Goulart explained that the objective is to validate the effectiveness and safety in the real world of the vaccine seen in clinical trials.

The observational study will also provide an opportunity for long-term monitoring of participants for up to a year, helping to answer persistent questions such as the duration of vaccine protection against covid-19 and new virus variants, said Goulart.

Study is similar to that carried out in Serrana

A similar study was carried out by Butantan Institute, one of the main biomedical research centers in Brazil, in the small town of mountain range, in the state of Sao Paulo. The trial, in this case, tested the effectiveness of the Coronavac vaccine, developed by the Chinese pharmacist Sinovac.

In May, Butantan said that the mass vaccination reduced covid-19 mortality by 95% in the city with a population of 45,644 people. The institute is extending the study to analyze the effectiveness of a third dose. /REUTERS