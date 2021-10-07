Piauí athlete wins Brazilian Jiu Jitsu championship | SOS Unimed

The fighter from Piauí, Bryam Lima, an athlete sponsored by Unimed Teresina, won last Sunday (03), a bronze medal in the Brazilian Championship in the gi modality, of the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Confederation (CBJJ).

Countersigned by the International Jiu Jitsu Confederation (IBJJF), this championship, in terms of the number of registered athletes, is considered the biggest event in the world of sport and this year brought together nearly five thousand athletes from Brazil and some countries in the Americas. South.

1 de 1 The biggest event in the world of sport in terms of number of entries brought together nearly five thousand athletes from Brazil and some countries in South America. — Photo: Ascom/Unimed The biggest event in the world of sport in terms of number of entries brought together nearly five thousand athletes from Brazil and some countries in South America. — Photo: Ascom/Unimed

Bryam said this was his fourth participation in this event. “I fought at brown belt, Master 1 category, light featherweight (under 64kg). In 2019, I won a silver medal, still in the blue belt, and now, in 2021, in the brown belt, bronze” – he celebrated.

The athlete also highlighted that a sponsorship is a watershed in the career of an athlete, and that, at the beginning of his career, he did not achieve expressive results.

“I won some local championships. But in 2017, when Unimed met me and started supporting me as an athlete, I managed to win several titles”.

The awards won by Bryam so far have been: 7 gold at the Brazilian Open Championships (RJ, SP, BA, ES, PR), 3 gold at the London, Lisbon and Rome Open, 1 gold at the 2019 Brazilian No-Gi Championship, 1 silver at the 2019 European Championships with the gi, 1 silver and 1 bronze at the Brazilian with the gi, 1 silver at the European no-gi. In addition, Bryam was champion from Piauí, Maranhão and Ceará several times.