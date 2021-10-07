Piece of cement is found in the patient’s heart

Photo: The New England Journal of Medicine

Man had undergone surgery to repair fracture

Case was published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Object was ten centimeters long and was causing embolism

After two days of chest pain and shortness of breath, a 56-year-old man was referred to the emergency room. There, doctors performed an X-ray and a CT scan of the chest, which revealed a foreign body within the heart tissue.

The patient had undergone a kyphoplasty a week ago, a procedure commonly performed in people with osteoporosis, in which the bone is repositioned after a fracture. For this, bone cement is used.

Doctors found some of this material perforating the patient’s lung.

“The patient underwent emergency cardiothoracic surgery. During the procedure, the foreign body was found perforating the right atrium and crossing the pericardium into the pleural space and perforating the right lung”, describe the experts in a report published in the scientific journal ” The New England Journal of Medicine” on October 2nd. However, this is not a scientific study, nor has it been evaluated by other experts.

The account is signed by Gabe Weininger and John A. Elefteriades of Yale Medical University in the United States.

The man was referred to surgery, where a piece of bone cement 10 cm long and 0.2 cm in diameter was found, which was causing an embolism, which is a blockage in the passage of the bloodstream.

“Cement embolism is a described complication of kyphoplasty. The cement can leak into the venous system, harden and embolize. After removal, the patient’s right atrium was repaired. He had no postoperative complications and one month after the surgery. procedure, he was almost recovered”, explain the doctors.