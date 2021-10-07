PIS/Pasep salary allowance has new value forecast for 2022

the salary bonus PIS/Pasep it is a government benefit for workers with a formal contract. As with any other benefit of the national network, the benefit amount is based on the minimum wage. Therefore, the amount should be changed according to the 2021 inflation adjustment, which is already at 8.4%.

However, it is noteworthy that the result is only an estimate calculated by the Ministry of Economy. In this sense, the change in values ​​will only take effect in January of next year, since the inflation index will already be closed.

Value of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance in 2022

In summary, the benefit amount is defined according to the citizen’s working time in the base year. The ceiling of the salary bonus PIS/Pasep is equivalent to the current minimum wage, currently R$1,100.

Considering the 8.4% increase in inflation, the national floor should rise to R$1,192.40. However, the full amount is only granted to those who work 12 months of the year, whereas those who worked 1 month will receive an amount equal to 1/12 of the minimum wage. Check out the projections for 2022:

1 month: BRL 99.37;

2 months: R$198.73;

3 months: BRL 298.10;

4 months: BRL 397.47;

5 months: BRL 496.83;

6 months: BRL 596.20;

7 months: BRL 695.57;

8 months: R$794.93;

9 months: BRL 894.30;

10 months: BRL 993.67;

11 months: BRL 1,093.03;

12 months: R$1,192.40.

PIS/Pasep salary allowance budget

According to the Federal Government, the expenditure that the program will have in 2022 considering the projection of the minimum wage will be R$21 billion. This amount will be distributed among 23 million workers.

In addition to the increase in the budget due to the readjustment, it is possible that the amount will be doubled. That’s because, in the next, the payment of benefits for this year should take place. In this way, there is a possibility of payment for 2020 and 2021 occurring in 2022.

Consult PIS by CPF

In case you don’t already know, workers who are entitled to unemployment insurance, Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and salary bonuses need to know the number of the PIS to receive the benefit. Thus, it is currently possible to consult the identification of the document through a simple query on the Meu INSS website using the CPF.

To check the PIS number through the CPF just visit the site my INSS, click on “Enter with gov.br”. The user must enter the CPF and select the option “continue” or create a record. After accessing the account, the worker must click on “My registration” on the home page, where it will be possible to check data such as name, CPF and NIT/PIS.

forgotten money

Caixa releases PIS/Pasep withdrawals for those who worked between 1977 and 1988. Did you know, worker? Those who exercised their functions with a signed career or any activity in the public service between 1971 and 1988 should pay attention.

According to information from CAIXA, around R$ 22.8 billion are available for withdrawal. However, the bank indicates that it has not been locating its holders.

Thus, to withdraw the amount, the worker or heir must go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. In addition, it is important to remember that the amount will only be available until the year 2025. So, after this period, if the redemption does not take place, the ownership of the resources will belong to the Federal Government and the amounts can no longer be withdrawn by the beneficiaries.

