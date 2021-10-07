Plane with marriage proposal banner crashes and kills passenger

posted on 10/06/2021 6:28 pm



(credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

An unusual proposal for marriage turned into a great tragedy in Canada. A small plane, which displayed a banner with the phrase “Will you marry me?”, crashed on the island of Montreal last Saturday night (2/10).

The accident killed the passenger whose identity was not revealed and injured the pilot Gian Pero Ciambella, owner of the Publicite Aerogram company. The only survivor of the impact of the crash is hospitalized, but will soon be heard by the Canadian Government’s Transport Safety Committee.

Although local authorities have received reports of problems with the aircraft’s engine, a Cessna 172 model, investigations are ongoing to discover what may have caused the crash.

Another pilot explained that the plane is “light for three passengers”. Dominic Daoust suspects the cause was “some sort of mechanical problem at low altitude that left the pilot with no options.”

The track has not been found, but investigators believe it fell into a river in the area. The plane crashed in Dieppe Park, close to the place there was a music festival, the Osheaga.