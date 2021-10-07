Player sleeps and Triumph loses by WO to Evil Geniuses in IEM Fall | DRAFT5

The result between Triumph and Evil Geniuses (EG) by IEM Fall 2021 The American shocked the community on Wednesday (6) after it was revealed that Jack’s team “xCeeD” Holiman lost from WO to the opponent because the player did not appear on the game server because he was sleeping.
The information was revealed by a fellow xCeeD on Twitter. Danny “cxzi” Strzelczyk wrote “well guys, we lost WO against EG because someone fell asleep.” The publication was shared by the organization on the social network.
The match in question counts for the last group stage Regional Major Ranking of PGL Stockholm Major 2021. As a result, Evil Geniuses moves up to second in Group B, while Triumph drops to third.
Also on this Wednesday, the teams have commitments to fulfill in the tournament. At 7:45 pm (GMT), Triumph will face the 00Nation, who must win to keep his chance of reaching the Major alive, while Evil Geniuses will duel against the GODENT at 10:15 pm – stay on top of everything that happens in the competition for coverage of the DRAFT5.
REPERCUSSION
Many did not understand when Triumph withdrew from the server without even having played, but when the news that xCeeD would not have attended because it was sleeping, the community was incredulous and, at the same time, laughed at the situation.
