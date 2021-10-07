Plus size ballerina wins case after Lo Lins’s fat-fighting attacks – Nacional

Thais Carla won the open court case after receiving a series of fat-fighting attacks (photo: Reproduction / Social networks) The plus size ballerina



Thais Carla



won the



process



Court opened after receiving a series of fatty attacks incited and initiated by the comedian



Lo Lins



, from the program “The Night”, by SBT. The result of the action was published last Monday (4/10).

The comments arose on account of a video in which the dancer talks about the difficulties faced by fat people when using airplane seats. The comedian will have to pay an indemnity of R$5,000 without the right to appeal.

In the decision, judges Francinaldo Santos Palmeira and Carolina Almeida da Cunha Guedes, from the 4th Civil Court of the Special Court Systems, of the District of Salvador, concluded that the humorist’s statements were offensive and incited other people to attack the dancer.

“The ru exuded unmistakable fat phobia, including encouraging people subscribed to its social networks to post equally offensive messages against it. […] state duty to protect minorities. In this way, hate speech or any harmful activities Dignity of the Other is not tolerable. Freedom of expression is not a safe-conduct to humiliate, expose public execration”,

According to the magistrates, Lo, who is already known for promoting a series of jokes against minorities, in addition to using the image of Thais without authorization, clearly took economic advantage of the situation.