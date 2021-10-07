Plus size dancer wins lawsuit after comedian’s fat phobic attacks

posted on 10/06/2021 15:12



(Credit: Reproduction / Social Networks)

Plus size dancer Thais Carla won the lawsuit filed after receiving a series of fat-phobic attacks incited and initiated by comedian Léo Lins, from SBT’s “The Night” program. The result of the action was published last Monday (4/10).

The comments emerged due to a video in which the dancer talks about the difficulties faced by fat people when using airplane seats. The comedian will have to pay an indemnity of R$5,000 without the right to appeal.

In the decision, judges Francinaldo Santos Palmeira and Carolina Almeida da Cunha Guedes, from the 4th Civil Court of the Special Court Systems, in the District of Salvador, concluded that the comedian’s statements were offensive and incited other people to attack the dancer.

“The defendant exuded unequivocal fat phobia, including encouraging people subscribed to his social networks to post equally offensive messages against him […] It is the state’s duty to protect minorities. Thus, hate speech or any activities harmful to the Dignity of the Other is not tolerable. Freedom of expression is not a safe-conduct to humiliate, expose to public execration”,

According to the magistrates, Léo, who is already known for promoting a series of jokes against minorities, in addition to using the image of Thais without authorization, clearly took economic advantage of the situation.

On her Instagram profile, Thais Carla celebrated the decision and left a message for her followers: “And now you know: fight for your rights! I hope this action will serve to inspire many others. No one can freely offend us and think it’s ‘okay’. I did this not just for myself, but for all fat people who suffer seizures. We don’t deserve to live this in silence”.