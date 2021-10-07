Pochettino opens the game, says what he thinks about Neymar and details the player’s relationship with the club’s dressing room

In front of a starring cast, Mauricio Pochettino has the mission of making the Paris Saint-Germain meet expectations and fight for titles on all disputed fronts. On the other hand, the Argentine also has the job of controlling the ego in the locker room.

In an interview with the program ‘Valdano Universe‘, gives Movistar+, the coach opened the game about the relationship that Neymar has with the other players of the French club.

“He has a great relationship with everyone. He has a great heart. In intimacy he is sensitive, he likes to hug people. He has a good essence. So he has that competitive, street, wild drive, but he’s a fabulous guy,” he began by asserting about the Brazilian before pointing to the trio formed by the number 10 shirt with Mbappé and Messi.

“What they like the most is spontaneity. They don’t look for references, they look for naturalness. That you can establish a trusting relationship in which you feel free to say what you think and vice versa”.

“The coach has to seek this complicity with the player and not deceive him. So, in the locker room, privileges are granted by the nature of each other. They are big names, but it is the collective performance that will give them the chance to win” , finished.

With 24 points, PSG is the leader of the French Championship, six points ahead of runner-up Lens. In the next round, the Parque dos Príncipes club will face the Angers, at home, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.