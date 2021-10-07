Police say panties found at construction site where young man was killed and concreted were used by the killer | Santos and Region

The bricklayer who confessed to having strangled and concreted the body of a 25-year-old girl at a construction site in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, claimed that the bag of panties found at the crime scene belonged to him, and that he liked to wear it. them. The information was confirmed by the Civil Police. The bricklayer is 56 years old and is investigated for femicide and corpse concealment, along with a 35-year-old self-employed man, also suspected of death.

The young Joice Maria da Glória Rodrigues had been missing for eight days. During investigations, a team from the 3rd Homicide Precinct discovered that she had passed the construction site where the suspect was working. In the testimony, he confessed that he had killed the young woman along with the other suspect, and that he had placed the body in a stairwell, concreted from above.

On the top floor of the building, the team located a bag of panties. According to the chief delegate who conducts the case, Thiago Nemi Bonametti, the victim’s husband even looked at the bag, but did not recognize it as being hers. In the testimony, the bricklayer confirmed that the underwear items were his.

“According to the bricklayer, the panties were because he liked to wear them,” explained the delegate, who reiterated that this was said in the suspect’s testimony.

The 56-year-old bricklayer and a 35-year-old freelancer are the main suspects in the crime. The young woman’s body was found this Tuesday (5), at the work they both worked on, on Senador Lúcio Bittencourt Street, in the Esplanada dos Barreiros neighborhood. She had been missing for over a week and was found after investigations by the 3rd Homicide Precinct.

According to the delegate, the investigation found that there was a discussion at the site between the young woman and the 35-year-old self-employed person. The reason for the fight is still unknown. Therefore, he began to strangle her and asked for help to the mason, who helped him in the crime. Then they both concreted Joice to the wall to hide the corpse.

The bricklayer even claimed that he killed the girl after having sex with her. The police, at first, believe it was a consensual relationship. This is because witnesses reported that they had known each other for many years, and had a kind of relationship. Nonetheless, they investigate the hypothesis of sexual abuse and await the test results.

The investigation at the work began after the team found that the victim was on the street where the construction is located. She is said to have met the stonemason, who is known to the family. The suspect was questioned and informed that he was with Joice until 9:15 pm on the day of the disappearance. First, he said that he had sex with the victim, used drugs, and that after that she would have left. During the inspection, empty plastic pins, usually used to store cocaine, and the bag with panties were found.

The land owner was questioned by the police about newly concreted or fresh areas in the work. He replied that there were none, however, on Tuesday, thinking of the possibility raised by the police, he noted that, in the downstairs bathroom, under the stairs, the gap had been closed, with a poor finish. At that, he struck once, and smelled a strong odor.

He called the civil police, who went to the scene and knocked down part of the wall, verifying that the body was inside. The victim was naked, with a black T-shirt wrapped around his neck. After that, police went to the bricklayer’s residence and arrested him in the act for the crime of concealing a corpse. He confessed to the crime, while the freelancer denied authorship.

Joice disappeared on September 27th. A student, she lived in the Quarantenário neighborhood, in the city’s Continental Area, with her husband and two daughters. She left to visit her grandfather, who lives in the Parque Bitaru neighborhood, in the Insular Area, during the afternoon of the day of the disappearance. She stayed there until around 7pm, when she left. Since then, no one has been able to locate the young woman.

According to the sister, Joice had never disappeared before. Since then, family members started calling her phone, which went to voicemail every time. They also made the route she would take to get home a few times, looking for clues. The family registered a missing person’s report at the São Vicente Headquarters.

The young woman was found only on Tuesday, just over a week after the crime. She was killed and concreted on a wall of the work, located at Rua Senador Lúcio Bittencourt, in the Esplanada dos Barreiros neighborhood.