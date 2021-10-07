Poll A Fazenda 13 indicates who goes out to vote on the farm; see partial result · TV news

O partial poll result de A Fazenda 2021 points out that Tiago Piquilo is the pawn that has the least chances of leaving the dispute for R$ 1.5 million this Thursday (7). The sertanejo has 49.93% of the choices to stay. Dayane Mello and Erika Schneider are more threatened by the public in the vote.

By the part of the questionnaire of the TV news, the model who participated in the version of Big Brother in Italy is the one with the least support, with 16.89% of the choices. The situation of Faustão’s former dancer is a little more comfortable, with 33.18% of the survey participants’ approval. More than 80 thousand votes were registered until the publication of this text.

At UOL poll , which has more than 40,000 participations, the dispute is more balanced: Tiago is also the leader, with 36.35% of the votes, but is practically tied with the two people: Erika comes with 33.08% of public support, and Dayane has 30.57%.

Polls only indicate a trend on the part of the audience. The result of voting in polls has no scientific value or influence on Record’s official website.

Dayane and Erika lost the Farmer’s Test to Rico Melquiades and joined the vetoed Tiago in the program’s third farm. At the end of the program shown on Wednesday (7), the three asked for votes to stay on the reality show.

“I want to thank you for leaving me here in the first farm and I want to ask you to let me stay here in this wonderful experience, in this battle. I don’t want to leave this house, I want to enter your house, bringing joy to everyone”, commented Dayane.

“I really want to stay, this is a dream for me. I ask you to vote a lot, I’m being targeted and I’ll be targeted for a long time, but I really want to stay. Thank you! I’m counting on your vote, I’m very nervous”, she confessed Erika.

Tiago, who was placed as a plant, admitted his shyness. “It’s been 17 years since you [fãs] are most responsible for doing everything in my life. I’m shy, I know it weighs a bit. I don’t have millions of followers for mutirões, but the voice of the people is the voice of God. When God wants it, I just accept it”, said the countryman.

